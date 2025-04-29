A student made people giggle across South Africa when he shared a clip of himself making waves with his hair at school

The gent who shared the clip is a fellow learner, and his account is home to more viral videos with his classmates

People across South Africa couldn't stop laughing at the clip, and many more made humorous comments on it

South Africans were left in stitches after a student made waves at school. Images: lifewith_mabhena/ TikTok, Westend61

A student went viral online after sharing a clip of himself making waves with his hair at school. The young man showed the different items he used to create his waves, which included two types of brushes and a bar of soap. The dude kept brushing his hair until some waves formed. He then whipped out a durag to perfect his new hairdo.

Fun with education

TikTokker lifewith_mabhena is a classmate of the dude making waves and tagged his friends in the post. The man's TikTok account is filled with all the stuff he and his friends get up to in school. South Africans loved the clip, and some shared how their sons were obsessed with waves themselves.

See the video below:

Learners who go viral

Three pinned posts on lifewith_mabhena's TikTok account have gone viral with over a million views each. One of the pinned posts is of a classmate playing a mobile game, and the video has a caption that reads:

"Boys, shhh. Girls, what game is he playing?"

Another clip is of a boy doing something odd to impress his crush.

The learners seem to have a good time in class. Image: Thomas Barwick

Source: Getty Images

Other clips on the man's profile show the students creating different skits with each other. Most of the stuff is meant to make people laugh and is lighthearted. Tons of the skits are based on hypothetical relationships and mjolo. South African students can get very creative when it comes to making content online.

South Africans had a good laugh at the hairstyle video and shared their thoughts about it.

Read the comments below:

KB kabelo said:

"Wanting waves is painful, brushing your head for the first time until it feels like it's cracking."

LoLi shared:

"I pray my son does not see this video because he'd do anything for waves 😭"

It's your girl E commented:

"😅😅The things you guys do for waves 😆"

Sego mentioned:

"My son was obsessed with waves ♥️"

bby girl💗💍🎀❤️ posted:

"I want to see how they turned out 😃"

🎀othandwayo🎀 asked:

"Is he from Sydenham Primary School?"

Philani Bubbles commented:

"Hair maintenance at its best😭"

A woman who had a child after the age of 40 showed the struggles of having a child late while doing a school project for her Grade 3 son. People were impressed by the project.

