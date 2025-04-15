A fun teacher shared a video of his young pupil teaching him viral dance moves in class, while others watched and cheered

The cute clip went viral after it was shared, gaining millions of views from online users on the video-streaming platform, TikTok

Social media users flooded the feed praising the teacher for his warmth, while others shared that the recent case of a primary school child had made them uncomfortable

A primary school teacher and his learner showed off their attempt at a viral dance challenge. Image: @meneer_mkhize

Cwecwe's case has shaken the country to the point that seeing a grown man, especially a teacher, having close relations with a young pupil, unsettles some people.

One teacher, who has always shared cute videos of himself with his learners dancing and playing fun games, shared a video on his TikTok handle @meneer_mkhize, sparking floods of comments from social media users who expressed were in two ways.

The teacher shows off their dance clip

In the video, the teacher and his learner are standing in front of the class close to the board when the music starts, getting them to show off their moves. The duo move one leg backwards and then spin around, and then give each other a high 10 before moving backwards. The teacher finishes quickly, laughing at his moves as the class erupts in cheers and hand clapping.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi debates about the clip

The video gained 2.6M views, 314K likes, and over 1.9K comments from social media users, who shared mixed views. Many expressed fondness for the teacher, praising him for building a good relationship with his learners and making them comfortable around him.

Some, however, shared that they need to heal from the trauma of Cwecwe's, case as they were finding teachers being close to young learners a bit uncomfortable. Others, however, defended him, saying those who knew his content were aware that he had always been close to his learners.

A learner was happy to dance with her Meneer as they attempted popular moves. Image: @meneer_mkhize

User @Dichaba_Jnr said:

"Bro is brave🤭 the way I don’t even wanna see ngwana ngwanyana (a little girl) anywhere close to me 😅."

User @Bongiwe commented:

"I think we need therapy as a country😩 si (we are) traumatised hle😭."

User @miss.rasilingwani shared:

"If you’ve been following this teacher for way too long then I doubt you had a paragraph to clear🥹😂😂😂🙌🏾."

User @Msicko added:

"Being a male teacher in 2025 is wild 😂."

User @mswenya_kagogo said:

"It's how safe she feels around you, bro! Thank you for creating that atmosphere."

User @Angela shared:

"Yoh! Teacher, I was patiently waiting, yezwa (you know) 😭😭. I already had things to say! I was thinking of Cwecwe, yoh😳. I had a paragraph in my mind the minute I saw the video, and heard the sound 😂😭."

