A video of teachers playing fun games in the absence of learners caused a lot of talks online

The clip was shared by one of the teachers on her TikTok account

While many loved the content, some were worried that it might get them in trouble with the department of education

The school are closing soon, and many teachers have completed their yearly tasks and are ready to hand their learners their report cards.

As most still need to go to school daily, one teacher and her colleagues found a way to entertain themselves on the school premises and shared a clip TikTok under her user handle @pamelajordan96.

Playing childhood games at school

In the video, five teachers play a game in which one picks a ball made of plastic bags and throws it at another person. The other person has to dodge the ball; if it touches her, they have to swap roles.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi cautions the teachers

The post attracted 85K views and almost 200 comments from social media users who shared and loved the content and some who were worried that the group might get in trouble should the video be seen by the Department of Education.

User @Phyl noted:

"They are supposed to be planning for next year...or sort out their class lists for next year, yhooo 🙄."

User @user2780588454541 shared:

"Haibo, not people asking if you guys are not planning for next year. Some of us were done with paperwork a long time ago. We planned, and set up our classrooms and SIP… so siqedile everything🤷‍♀️."

User @Lolo Maka Alusoze commented:

"Govt must close schools one week after finishing exams. It's boring for educators getting up in the morning to go work to eat bese bayajika."

User @nonkuM added:

"GNU izosinciphisela amaholidi ngoDecember izothi sineskhathi sokudlala (will increase your December holidays and say you have too much time to play)🤣🤣."

User @zzmonki said:

"Guys, stop giving that lady ideas. Don't you remember that she spoke about community service?"

User @user2194087718770 cautioned:

"Musani uku poster yonke into niyakhohlwa niphethwe iGNU & bafuna ukunixosha noma inini mabethola ithuba (Stop posting everything, you're forgetting that you're under the leadership of the GNU and they want to fire you guys when they can)."

