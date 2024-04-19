Although the Minister of Basic Education, Dr Angie Motshekga, said there are 31000 unfilled teacher positions, the department's spokesperson said this is not an employment crisis

Elijah Mhlanga's words came after Motshekga addressed Parliament about the number of unfilled posts for teachers

South Africans blasted Mhlang and called for him to be removed from his position, accusing him of contradicting the minister

JOHANNESBURG – The Department of Basic Education's spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, does not believe there is an employment crisis for teachers. This is despite the Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga informing Parliament that 31,000 teaching posts remain unfilled.

Elijah Mhlanga denies teacher-post crisis

Mhlanga spoke on eNCA, and he said that the department ensures that teachers who are not permanently hired are given permanent posts. He also said there are two categories of posts: the entry-level posts for teachers and promotional posts in which teachers become HODs or principals. He said these posts take longer because of the recruitment process.

Mhlanga claimed that the figure which Motshekga gave Parliament had decreased. He clarified that some posts are vacant because teachers either leave the profession or pass away. He said the answer to the question of how many posts are unfilled varies day by day.

South Africans call Mhlanga out

Social media users on Facebook were dissatisfied with Mhlanga's responses and criticised him.

Phumlani Mlany Mtshali said:

"This one will be fired. Why is he contradicting the minister's statement?"

Zelda asked:

"Who is this guy contradicting the minister? Who is his boss?"

Samantha Pillay said:

"The ANC has got to go."

Sibusiso Nkosi added:

"Mhlanga must go."

Hlubi N Hadebe sarcastically asked:

"What have they ever admitted to?"

