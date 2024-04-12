Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has dissolved the NSFAS board with immediate effect

The Higher Education Minister's decision follows the resignation of the board's chairperson, Ernest Khosa

The Minister is expected to brief the media on 14 April 2024, where he is expected to explain the reasons behind his decision

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande placed Nsfas under administration. Image: Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg

Blade Nzimande has dissolved the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) board with immediate effect.

NSFAS placed under administration

According to TimesLIVE, the Higher Education Minister also placed the institution under administration.

Nzimande announced his decision after meeting with the board on 11 April 2024.

This comes after the board chairperson Ernest Khosa's resignation.

According to News24, the Minister would hold a media briefing on 14 April 2024 to discuss a way forward.

Minister's decision gets mixed reviews

South Africans had differing views on the minister'Minister'sion of the board.

@BarryMa59814479 said:

“The decision been taken to dissolve the NSFAS board is a great move, students funding should be paid directly into learning institutions, why do we need a middle man to distribute students funding & Blade Nzimande should also be dissolved.”

@RefilweSeboko added:

“The board operated without a Chair for 3 months, but restructuring NSFAS is a proactive step to enhance its ability to serve students better. Change can be tough, but it's necessary.”

@Mthiya_sa commented:

“The board's dissolution is not a setback, but an opportunity to take NSFAS forward from where the Khosa-led board left off.”

@MeyaKhanyi added:

“Despite challenges, we must admit Khosa leaves NSFAS better than where he and his board found it. He is the only chairman who visited all universities and actively engaged with all stakeholders. Their commitment set the stage for better improvements.”

@TheRichRakgadi said:

“They're getting applauded for dismissing the same NSFAS board that they appointed themselves. ”

Nzimande and NSFAS chair Ernest Khoza allegedly received millions

Minister Blade Nzimande and NSFAS board Chairperson Ernest Khoza were implicated in corrupt activities within NSFAS.

OUTA revealed that Nzimande and Khoza reportedly received millions in kickbacks from NSFAS's service providers.

The organisation called on Nzimande and Khoza to resign.

