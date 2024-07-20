A Grade 7 learner was hospitalised after she fell off the second-storey balcony at Laerskool Mayville in Pretoria

The Education Department confirmed that the pupil was in critical condition at the Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg

The department reportedly dispatched its Psycho-Social Support team to the school to support affected learners and staff

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered accidents and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

The Gauteng Education Department will investigate an incident where a pupil fell off a school building's balcony in Pretoria. Images: Stock Images.

Source: Getty Images

The Gauteng Education Department was reportedly concerned about the well-being of a Grade 7 learner who fell from a second-storey balcony at Laerskool Mayville in Pretoria.

Grade 7 learner falls from school building

According to the Pretoria Rekord, the primary school pupil was in critical condition at the Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg. Emergency personnel allegedly airlifted the learner from the school premises to the hospital after the incident, and officials immediately notified her parents about the accident. Department officials reportedly confirmed that the incident occurred during school hours on 18 July 2024.

Education Department investigates

The department launched a probe into the circumstances that led to the dreadful fall and dispatched its Psycho-Social Support team to the school to support the students and staff affected by the tragedy.

Police probe halts burial of 11 learners killed in Carltonville accident

Briefly News reported that the ongoing investigation into the Carltonville school bus tragedy delayed the pupils’ funerals.

The 55-year-old driver who was charged with the tragic accident was set to appear in court while the investigation continued.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane urged families to postpone funeral preparations until officials finalised the probe.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News