A principal from the Eastern Cape is in hot water after allegedly assaulting two learners over the school holidays

The learners allegedly stole from the school, and the teacher beat them; the province's education department is investigating the incident

South Africans discussed whether the man was justified in beating the child up, while others called for him to be jailed

A principal is in hot water for allegedly beating two learners. Image: NickyLloyd

Source: Getty Images

EASTERN CAPE—The Eastern Cape's Department of Education is investigating an incident in which a principal allegedly assaulted school learners.

Eastern Cape principal allegedly assaults learners

According to IOL, the six and nine-year-old children allegedly stole a microwave, a heater, reams of A4 paper and a bin. The principal then reportedly assaulted them, and the South African Police Service was called to arrest him. He was not arrested.

The department said it is investigating the incident and will meet with stakeholders, including officials from the department, the police, the School Governing Body, and the Community Policing Forum, to investigate the matter further.

South Africans debate the incident

Netizens on Facebook were on two sides, with one side calling for the principal to be arrested for allegedly assaulting the children and the other opposing his arrest.

Netizens call for his arrest

Piet Johane said:

"Police, do your work, please."

Chad Pillay said:

"He belongs behind bars. Throw the book at him."

Others supported him

Charmaine Gradwell asked:

"So if an adult gives a kid a hiding, it's assault, but when kids bully other kids, often very severely, it's not assault?"

Dane Nundlal said:

"That's what the children of today need."

Thandeka Thande said:

"So what was he supposed to do? I would have done the same thing."

