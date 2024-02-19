One woman rushed to social media to expose a crèche where the learners are allegedly being mistreated

The lady recounted witnessing children cramped in an overloaded transport and a teacher getting physical with the learner

The video spread quickly on TikTok and had Mzansi people up in arms and demanding answers

A woman confronted preschool teachers for mistreating learners. Image: @phindile_makamu

Source: TikTok

A woman took to TikTok to express her concerns about a local crèche, alleging mistreatment of the children in its care.

Allegations of abuse

She @phindile_makamu claimed to have witnessed disturbing scenes. The woman said the children were cramped into an overloaded transport vehicle and a teacher allegedly slapped a learner.

Calls for parental vigilance

She warned parents about the conditions their children may face at the crèche, even though they pay high fees. She emphasised the importance of being aware and proactive in ensuring their children's well-being.

Watch the video below:

Demand for accountability

The clip sparked outrage on the platform. Mzansi people are demanding that the crèche be named and shamed.

Some said if the allegations are true the preschool should be reported for the alleged mistreatment of children.

@Hunadi said:

"She kicked the child on the head."

@Mpitseng suggested:

"Let's listen to our kids when they complain about what's happening at school. Kids don't lie."

@boboshkiii shared:

"I passed this taxi bathing. Why ba ira soh?"

@lebone.angel commented:

"Why would anyone treat innocent like this?"

@LisaMolefe wrote:

"I took my child out of a crèche less than a month cause I could see my child was not the same anymore. The best thing I ever did."

@LCD mentioned:

"I saw a taxi also at my kids school some kids we seated in the boot. Some transport are really not on."

@skeem posted:

"You should’ve called the metro police because that is not allowed."

@bgmolaem9uj added:

"Parents stand up for your kids. Report to the relevant stakeholders."

South African teacher assaulted in China

In another article, Briefly News reported that a young South African kindergarten teacher working in China is safe after going to social media pleading for help after being allegedly abused.

Nolusindiso Hleko shared a video on her YouTube channel about how the human resources manager allegedly assaulted her at school in Shanghai, China.

