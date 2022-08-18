Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi wants to have corporal punishment reinstated in South African schools

The topic of the strict disciplinary measure has garnered mixed reactions from Briefly News readers

More than 70% of the publication's readers feel that corporal punishment should return in response to the behaviour of leaners

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has ruffled feathers with his stance on reinstating corporal punishment in schools.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has gained strong reactions with his stance on corporal punishment. Image: Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

The scars of the disciplinary measure have had devastating effects on many South Africans. Therefore, the controversial topic has gathered mixed reactions for social media users.

More than 70% of readers believe that corporal punishment should return.

Here’s what Briefly News readers had to say:

Ashley Kekana said:

“Human rights advocates aren’t the ones dealing with unruly kids at schools, human rights advocates aren’t the ones being kicked, slapped, and climb into by schoolkids. Matter of fact human rights advocates should sit this one out.”

Bro Sammy commented:

“I don’t trust these kids of today. The teachers are the ones who will receive corporal punishment.”

Thabo Benny Phiri posted:

“Guys have you seen how huge and muscular these kids are these days? When I was in high school, I was like a primary kid, I was tiny. These Dom kops are huge and aggressive. Teachers are going to be moered.”

Kabelo Tolo stated:

“The thing is a teacher’s degree should involve a bit of psychology it will go a long way in helping them understand students.”

Xoli Ndlovu wrote:

“Nope. Some teachers bring their personal issues to school, and some go to school drunk or hungover and would take it out on our kids. So, it’s a big no, no from me.”

Vickz Vvti Vilane said:

“It’s too late now, the damage has been done and is just too much to fix n repair. Why was it ruled out in the first place?”

Seati Moloi commented:

“He’s drunk this one. People that still believe violence solves anything are devilish.”

Rita De Jager added:

“Yes, but it should be done when a parent/s is present to prevent abuse.”

