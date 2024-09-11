Who is Gracie Bon? Her story and body before and after surgery

Attaining popularity in today's world can come from unexpected sources. For Panamanian model Gracie Bon, her strikingly extreme looks have captivated global audiences. But who is Gracie Bon, and what is the story behind her body transformation?

Internet sensation Gracie Bon. Photo:@graciebon on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Gracie Bon is a well-known Panamanian plus-size model and social media influencer. She gained widespread attention after petitioning for larger aeroplane seats to accommodate plus-size travellers better. This advocacy brought her into the public eye, sparking significant interest in her background, career, and personal transformation.

Gracie Bon's bio summary

Full name Gracie Bon Gender Female Date of birth 4 February 1997 Age 27 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Panama City, Panama Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality Panamanian Ethnicity Latino (Hispanic) Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5’6″ (167 cm) Weight 102 kg (225 lbs) Body measurement (inches) 44-36-52 Shoe size 8 (US) Dress size 18 (US) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Hazel Marital status Unmarried Profession Internet personality, model Net worth $1-$4 million Social media Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, X (Twitter)

Who is Gracie Bon?

She is a Panamanian model, Instagram star, and social media influencer known for her curvy body and fashion modelling. She was born in Panama City, Panama. Although she has a Latin American heritage, she has chosen to keep information about her parents, siblings, and education private.

Gracie has ventured into music with her hit CULOTTE and has explored acting. She recently signed with Mystere Vision LLC (MJ Curve) and is a brand ambassador for major fashion brands like Fashion Nova Curve and Savage X Fenty.

Facts about Gracie Bon. Photo: @graciebon (modified by author)

Source: Original

How old is Gracie Bon?

The internet personality and influencer is 27 years old as of 2024. She was born on 4 February 1997 under the zodiac sign Aquarius.

Gracie Bon before surgery

When she was 21 and weighed 300 pounds (136 kg), the Instagram model struggled with knee pain and breathing difficulties. She shared her experience in an Instagram post on her social media handle about how people looked at her strangely. She said:

You can clearly see in the first picture how my “natural” body looked and guess what in that time they looked at me strangely and got body shamed too because I look different and dress differently. So because I’m a plus size girl I cannot wear whatever I want and go outside?

After some time, she gained confidence and did not let people's perceptions about her affect her. The model said she is not ashamed anymore of her curves and will not hate her body because others do.

Gracie Bon's BBL rumours

Despite people's speculation that Gracie had body enhancement surgery, she insists her curves result from hard work. On several occasions, she shares videos of her visits to the gym as part of her effort to lose some weight and stay in shape.

Gracie Bon's before-and-after photos became evidence to support her claim. Nevertheless, some of the comments on her post claim that these efforts are futile.

Gracie Bon's before and after photo. Photo: @graciebon on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

What is Gracie Bon famous for?

The internet celebrity became famous for advocating for larger aeroplane seats to accommodate plus-size individuals. She made headlines after revealing that she had to purchase two tickets due to the small size of standard seats.

In an Instagram video captioned "Airplanes NEED bigger seats" on 19 January 2024, Bon shared her experience and petitioned all airlines to have bigger aeroplane seats. In her words, she said the following:

Airplanes should have bigger seats. So, today I had a flight and even if I was flying on first class, I couldn't fit on the airplane seat. So, this is a petition for all the airlines so big girls like me can fly.

But this was met with mixed reactions. While some supported her position, others asked her to do something about her size. Nevertheless, by April 2024, she shared a video announcing that she had solved the issue by purchasing her plane. As captured on Marca, she reportedly said the following:

The airlines won't make their seats bigger, so I decided to take matters into my own hands...This plane is perfect for people like me. I don't have to buy plane tickets anymore.

Screenshots of Bon in her newly purchased aeroplane. Photo: @GracieBon on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

How tall is Gracie Bon?

The Panamanian model is 5 feet 6 inches (167 cm) tall. As for Gracie Bon's weight, she weighs 225 pounds (102 kg), a notable decrease from her previous weight of 300 lbs.

Frequently asked questions

Gracie Bon's striking looks have made her one of the most prominent plus-size models. With inquiries about her increasing, here are some of the top answers to the most frequently asked questions.

What is Gracie Bon's age? She was born on 4 February 1997 and is 27 years old as of 2024.

She was born on 4 February 1997 and is 27 years old as of 2024. What is Gracie Bon's nationality? She is Panamanian and was born in Panama City, Panama.

She is Panamanian and was born in Panama City, Panama. Where is Gracie Bon from? The Instagram model is from Panama.

The Instagram model is from Panama. What does Gracie Bon do for a living? She is a famous Instagram model and internet personality.

She is a famous Instagram model and internet personality. Is Gracie Bon's body natural? Contrary to people's opinion, she claims God gave her the size.

Contrary to people's opinion, she claims God gave her the size. What are Gracie Bon's measurements? She weighs 102 kg (224 lbs) and stands 5 feet 6 inches tall.

She weighs 102 kg (224 lbs) and stands 5 feet 6 inches tall. What is Gracie Bon's height? The social media influencer is 5 feet 6 inches (167 cm) tall.

Who is Gracie Bon? This question gained significant attention following her campaign for larger airline seats, which brought her into the spotlight. The Panamanian model is now one of the most influential plus-size models and rapidly expands her brand with numerous endorsements.

