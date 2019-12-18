Full details on RDP house | How to check if your RDP house is out and more

Are you stuck on how to check if your RDP house is out? Did you complete your application and are unsure about the procedures and necessary steps to take? Would you like clarity on why the process is taking too long? This article will take you through the application process, qualification criteria and how to check if your RDP house is out.

For more than two decades, the South African government has been engaging in affordable housing projects. RDP housing is one of the projects that the government uses to offer subsidized housing to its citizens. Allocation of the houses is a compound procedure; hence, every province and municipality has laid down rules for the process. So, how about diving into details on how to check if your RDP house is out?

What is RDP housing?

What does RDP stand for? It stands for Reconstruction and Development Programme. Nelson Mandela executed the RDP policy of social and economic factor framework through his government in 1994. Since its inception, the South African government has built between two to three million RDP houses for low-income earners.

What is the purpose of building RDP houses? RDP houses are structures built by the government for low-income families. Beneficiaries of the houses own them and do not rent them. They aim to mitigate poverty and the massive inadequateness in South African social services. Some of the RDP combined measures include:

Who qualifies for an RDP house?

RDP houses are part of a government-funded social housing project in South Africa. They are classified as government property, with no beneficiaries attached. The houses are allocated to homeless families, low-income families, and people with disabilities.

Who qualifies for RDP house in South Africa? For you to be eligible for RDP houses, you must meet the National Housing Subsidy Scheme criteria. These qualifications include:

Be a South African citizen.

Be married or living with a partner, or single and have dependents.

Be over 21 years old and mentally competent to sign a contract.

Be a first-time homeowner.

Be a first-time government subsidy recipient.

Earn less than R3,500 per month per household. (You will not qualify if family members earn a sum of R3,500 or more)

Be a single military veteran without financial dependants.

Be a single aged person without financial dependants.

How to apply for RDP houses

For the RDP Government-subsidized houses application, there is no fee required. To secure an apartment, you will need to register at the provincial office of the Department of Human Settlements at 68 Voortrekker Road, Nevada Building, in Alberton. The registration process will require you to present the following documents,

Your ID.

Your spouse’s ID.

Your children's birth certificate.

If you are employed, proof of income.

You will need affidavit proof for an extended family member.

The application process involves filling in a housing subsidy application form. Depending on your location, successfully filling in the application form means you are registered to the National Housing Needs Register or the Municipal Housing Demands Database. This register is a waiting list, and you will be issued a Form C, which indicates your application number and date. The details in the form will be critical during the RDP housing status check.

Ensure to make copies of all the above documents and certify them at your nearest police station or the magistrates’ court before visiting a satellite office.

RDP house application form online

You can fill in the application form online. The process will require you to log onto the RDP online application system. The first step will need you to select a new application form and verify your details.

How to check my RDP house

Successfully filling in the application form does not warrant you will be handed keys to your new home immediately. The process might take several months or years. Meanwhile, you ought to check the status of the application through the housing waiting status list check. These are two options on how to conduct the check.

You can check the status of your RDP house by calling 0800 146 873 or sending an email to email info@dhs.gov.za. Alternatively, you can confirm the progress by visiting your nearest Housing Provincial office with Form C. If the house is ready for occupancy, the housing department will contact you to sign a happy letter and hand you the title deed and house keys!

Remember to inform the Satellite Office if there is any change in your:

Residential and postal details.

Your health status.

Your working status (if you find or lose your job).

Frequently Asked Questions

Apart from the application process, the answers to these questions will help decipher the process

How much does an RDP house cost?

How much does an RDP house cost to build in South Africa? The cost of constructing a single unit differs depending on the province. For instance, in Eastern Cape, the price ranges between R 170,000 and R 190,000. In Limpopo, the estimate ranges between R172,853 and R228,914.

Can I rent out my RDP house?

When your application goes through, the housing department hands you the keys and title deed to the house. It means you own the place. However, you cannot rent it out.

Is it legal to buy an RDP house?

Selling an RDP house is illegal because the beneficiaries are vulnerable individuals who cannot afford a decent shelter after selling their units. Therefore, they might end up resorting to informal settlements, an act that the government does not vouch for and is working against. Therefore, selling the units is consequently discouraged.

What are the advantages of RDP houses?

The structures provide a decent shelter for low-income earners and vulnerable South Africans. Since they are constructed for single-family units, they make it easier for them to access other basic needs. RDP structures are also secure instead of the risks that families get exposed to while in the streets.

These details on how to check if your RDP house will help you have a smooth experience while going through the process. If you fill in the application forms and your request is rejected, reach out to your MEC of Human Settlement for clarification.

