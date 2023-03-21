Borehole drilling prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

Borehole drilling in South Africa has been done for decades. This is because boreholes are instrumental for agriculture and human life. They provide water for irrigation, thus supporting food security. They also enhance rural livelihoods and agricultural sustainability. If you are interested in drilling one, you should know the prevailing borehole drilling prices in South Africa.

The current borehole drilling prices in South Africa vary depending on several factors. These include the depth of the borehole, location, drilling technology, and hydrogeology. Find out more about borehole drilling in SA today.

Average borehole drilling prices in South Africa

Note that the factors above determine the cost of drilling boreholes in SA. Below is a general overview of the amount you should expect to spend. Remember, your total cost may vary from the prices listed in the table below.

Borehole details Average price A 30m borehole Drilling 0.37 pump, 11.1m steel casing, 110 PVC piping R20,000 – R30,000 R8,500 – R14,000 R11,000 – R16,000 A 60m borehole Drilling 0.55 pump, 11.1m steel casing, 110 PVC piping R30,000 – R45,000 R16,000 – R23,000 R17,500 – R22,000 A 90m borehole Drilling 0.75 pump, 11.1m steel casing, 110 PVC piping R50,000 – R75,000 R22,000 – R30,000 R28,000 – R45,000 A 120m borehole Drilling 1.1 Borehole pump, 1.1m steel casing, 110 PVC piping R60,000 – R90,000 R30,000 – R40,000 R30,000 – R50,000

Borehole drilling prices in South Africa

Apart from the depth and size of the hole, the cost of drilling a borehole in South Africa depends on the type of drilling rig used, the location, and the water quality. The final borehole drilling cost is also influenced by the factors explored below.

Geological survey costs

A geological survey involves assessing the geographical landscape and the structure and composition of the ground. The survey determines the location and depth at which the water drilling should occur.

The average depth of a borehole in South Africa ranges from 80m to 120m. The depth can be more or less the given range, depending on the location's geology. An expert must do a geological survey before you start drilling.

Drilling equipment mobilisation costs

Drilling equipment mobilisation costs vary depending on the location's terrain and whether the rig equipment needs to be hoisted.

Borehole water testing costs

Water testing simply refers to water analysis to determine its suitability for consumption. The results determine the type of treatment the water will require to be safe for agriculture and human and animal consumption.

For instance, a test can reveal if the water has high sulphate content. If it does, you are advised that the water will corrode plumbing fixtures. Testing normally takes at least 24 hours.

Drilling and installation costs

During drilling, a hydrogeologist identifies the area suitable for drilling and then sets up a machine that uses a bit and hammer to penetrate the ground while the rods push the head of the drill into the ground.

The drilling process continues until reaching the required depth. Casting is done after the needed depth is reached.

Cost of securing the hole

Securing the hole involves inserting a top slab and a cap on the borehole.

Water collection

Water collection could include putting up a tank and a water tower with the required piping. If you need water collection services, you will fork an extra amount of cash.

Factors to consider before drilling a borehole

Below are the factors you should consider before embarking on a borehole drilling mission.

The site location

Pumping test costs

Hydrochemical analysis cost for water quality testing

Installation cost for a pump or water storage tank and reticulation system

Maintenance costs for annual checks to the system and equipment

Electricity costs

NB: Before picking a contractor to drill a borehole for you, do some research. Beware that not all contractors you see online are credible. Always vet your contractor before signing a contract with them to ascertain their professionalism.

What are the current borehole drilling machine prices in South Africa?

The prices of borehole drilling machines vary widely. They cost thousands of dollars.

How much does it cost to drill a borehole in South Africa?

The cost of drilling a borehole in SA depends on its size, depth, location, results of the geological survey, and water testing results, among other factors.

What is the average depth of a borehole in South Africa?

The average depth of a borehole in SA is between 80m and 120m. It can be more or less, depending on the location's geology.

What drawbacks do borehole waters have?

Borehole water has the disadvantage of not being suitable for human and animal consumption without purification. It may contain impurities that make it unsuitable for use, and purifying it directly from the source is not always possible.

How long do boreholes last?

A borehole requires a little care for the first 10 to 15 years. It can serve people for 50 to 80 years.

Do you need a permit for a borehole in South Africa?

It is crucial to understand the laws governing borehole drilling in SA. In most cases, you do not need an official permit to drill or register a borehole. However, you need a license if the borehole is used for oil and gas exploration.

How long does it take to drill a borehole?

It takes about 15 days to drill a borehole. This includes 3 to 4 days for drilling.

What is the electricity consumption of a borehole pump?

The electricity consumption depends on the size of the submersible pump. The pump size is determined by the client's water demand, hole depth, and water yield.

Is it legal to sell borehole water in South Africa?

Water from private boreholes is not meant for sale in SA. Any such sale requires a requisite license.

Borehole drilling prices in South Africa vary because of the factors discussed above. We hope this article offers you more insight into the factors to consider before drilling one.

