Average flight attendant salary in South Africa (2023)

In the dynamic realm of aviation, the role of a flight attendant extends beyond ensuring passenger safety; it involves creating a seamless and comfortable travel experience. As individuals contemplate a career in this field, one of the key considerations is the financial benefit. So, what is the average flight attendant salary in South Africa in 2023?

Various factors influence an air hostess' salary in South Africa. Critical determinants include regional variations, entry-level compensation, and insights into global airlines. As such, it is essential to be conversant with the difficulty of attaining the requisite qualifications to become an attendant.

How much do flight attendants earn?

The average salary of a flight attendant in South Africa stands at R 198,000 per year or R 102 per hour. This figure reflects the culmination of entry-level positions, which commence at R 178,200 annually, and experienced professionals can earn up to R 405,155 annually.

How much money does a flight attendant make in South Africa?

For those aspiring to join renowned international airlines, Emirates stands out. Emirates hostess commence their careers with annual earnings ranging between $36,000 and $53,000.

These tax-free salaries encompass base pay, flight hours, and layover payments. Additionally, Emirates goes the extra mile by offering free housing, which covers accommodation expenses for its crew.

Flight attendant's salary in Cape Town

Delving into regional disparities, air hostesses' remuneration fluctuates based on location. In cities like Cape Town, there may be variations in their compensation. However, the average payment in the region is R 457,452 annually, equating to an hourly rate of R 220.

In specific regions, salaries are around R 146,400 per year, with entry-level positions starting as low as R 141,000 and peaking at R 302,576 for most seasoned professionals.

Which airline has the highest-paid flight attendants?

Do flight attendants get paid well? Generally, the pay is fair when compared to other white-collar jobs. A comparative analysis reveals the annual pay of flight attendants across different airlines, with JetBlue leading the pack with an average annual salary of $42,500. This is supplemented by $2,350 in additional annual pay.

Other notable mentions include the following:

Spirit Airlines ($39,000 + $1,500)

WestJet ($35,000 + $2,825)

Frontier Airlines ($29,400 + $1,100)

Do flight attendants make a lot of money?

According to a report by US News Money, as of 2021, the average annual earnings for flight attendants were $61,640, with the top 25 per cent making about $76,920.

On the other hand, the bottom 25 per cent earned an average of $48,780 that year. These figures underscore the potential for financial stability and growth within the profession.

Monthly earnings and training duration

The average monthly salary for a flight attendant in South Africa is R15 197, providing a glimpse into the regular income structure. Beyond traditional airlines, FlySafair, a notable player in the South African aviation landscape, offers flight attendants an annual salary of around R180,000.

Entry-level flight attendant in South Africa salary

For those considering a career in South Africa, entry-level flight attendants with less than one year of experience can expect an average total compensation of R122,261. The industry has a well-organised, progressive nature of compensation.

Using Southwest Airlines as an example, new hire flight attendants are compensated differently before and after their probationary periods. During the initial six months post-training, they earn $24.41 per trip, increasing to $24.72 per trip after completing the probationary period.

How do I become a flight attendant in South Africa?

To embark on this journey, the following requirements must be met while applying for a flight attendant job in the country;

Must be a citizen of South Africa with a valid means of identification, including a passport;

Have English proficiency and fluency;

Meet the height requirement;

Possess an ability to swim and remain calm in emergencies;

Should be physically fit;

Must be able to work for varying work shift hours;

Must be willing to undergo flight crew training, as well as cabin crew training;

The applicant must be well-groomed, friendly, and service-oriented.

However, it is essential to note that an aspiring flight attendant in South Africa can enrol in accredited aviation training schools for three to six weeks. These schools include:

Aviation Flight Academy

Big Sky Cabin Academy

EPT Aviation Training

Flitedux

Future Flyers

High Flyerz Academy

Skyy Aviation Academy

Cabin Crew Training

Aside from the passion a person might have for the job, knowing the average flight attendant salary in South Africa is vital before making a career out of it. The South African airline industry offers a dynamic blend of responsibilities and financial rewards.

