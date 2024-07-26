A car salesman danced for a South African cop who purchased his brand-new car in a clip

The TikTok footage amused many people online, and it gained massive attraction on social media

The clip entertained Mzansi netizens as they rushed to the comments section to crack jokes while some simply laughed it off

One car salesman proved that he had selling and dancing skills. The young man grooved away with joy after he nailed down a car sale.

A car salesman danced for an SA police officer after they bought a new whip in a TikTok video. Image: @collen_vw_sales

Viral dancing car salesman, groves for cop

The gent, who goes by the TikTok handle @collen_vw_sales, was happy to share with his viewers that he sold yet another vehicle to a South African police officer. To celebrate the moment, the young man busted off some impressive dance moves.

In @collen_vw_sales's clip, the man is excited and full of energy, which transcends to the cop, who is willing to dance but keeps holding himself back. The video has captured over 826K views, along with thousands of likes and comments.

Netizens react to dancing man's video

People enjoyed watching the gent break it down on the dance floor as they flooded the comments section, cracking jokes while some simply laughed it off.

SphaZam said:

"The salesman is more happy than the customer."

James.10 added:

"A happy salesman and a happy customer = happy country."

Bmw316 expressed:

"Yes, the salesman looks so happy than the customer."joyfully after nailing to celebrate the momentThe

Parmela cracked a joke, saying:

"TikTok it's better than my...... Cause I'm always happy."

Makhosonke wrote:

"Dancing in uniform is not allowed."

Client outshines dancing car salesman with his moves, SA loves it

Briefly News previously that a local man was excited after he bought a brand-new vehicle from a sales executive known to show off his dance moves.

Using the handle @collen_vw_sales on TikTok, a VW Arcadia employee, Collen Rivele, uploaded a video of new car owner Mr Chauke showing off his fancy footwork in front of his new ride (a 2024 Polo R-Line).

