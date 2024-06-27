A gent took part in the bucking dance challenge and unveiled his moves on social media

The TikTok video gained a massive attraction online, generating many views along with thousands of likes and comments

The gent's dance moves entertained people as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts

One man set the internet ablaze with impressive dance moves in a video making rounds online.

A man showed off his impressive dance moves in a TikTok video. Image: @sandi_sm

Man takes part in the bucking challenge

The clip shared by @sandi_sm on the video platform shows a man busting some killer dance moves as he took part in the bucking challenge.

@sandi_sm can be seen dressed in green as he wowed the online community with his impressive moves, which caught the attention of many people on TikTok. It clocked over 15K views, along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

Online users gush over the man dance moves

People loved the guy's moves as they rushed to the comments section to compliment the young man on his dancing skills.

kmatt79 said:

"I like this one better….just cause a man BOUNCE doesn’t make him less than omg."

Burnerhla added:

"My king, don’t let them change you, the first one was."

SharleenQueen expressed:

"We found the winner and closed the challenge."

Songo99 wrote:

"Lead me not into temptation."

MkondyTS was impressed:

"That mechanical bull move that is what I want to see in this trend, not them behind."

Tshegofatso Motale is ready to hop on the dance challenge:

"Bro, lowkey wanna do the challenge."

Bongane Simelane commented:

"Just do it, bruh and get it over and done with."

