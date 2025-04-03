Who is Kerri Urbahn? Age and life story of the Fox News legal editor

Kerri Urbahn is a prominent American legal editor at Fox News. She is popular for her expertise in legal affairs, media analysis, and politics. She also advises on how to achieve success in the legal field. Kerri once admitted in an interview session:

Learning how to think like a judge, particularly an appellate one, has helped me tremendously in my career.

Kerri Urbahn and her husband Keith. Photo: @kerri.urbahn on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Profile summary

Full name Kerri Ann Kupec Urbahn​ Gender Female Date of birth 8 December 1982 Age 42 years old (as of March 2025) Birth sign Sagittarius Place of birth Long Island, New York, USA Current residence United States ​of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height 5’6’’ (168 cm)​ Weight 130 lbs (59 kg)​ Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Marital status Married Spouse Keith Urbahn Children Two stepsons Father William M. Kupec Jr. Mother Gail Gleason Kupec Siblings Daniel Kupec Education Queens College City University of New York Fordham University Graduate School of Arts & Sciences Liberty University School of Law Profession Legal editor at Fox News Media​ Net worth $3 million Social media X (Twitter)

Who is Kerri Urbahn?

Kerri Urbahn was born on 8 December 1982 in Long Island, New York. She has built a solid legal journalism career and is reputed for her insightful commentary on high-profile cases and legal affairs.

As a woman with strong faith and values, she told Dana Perino during an interview session, per Fox News:

I wish someone had informed me that healthy confidence does not equal arrogance. I dislike arrogance and tend to compensate by undervaluing myself, overly deferring, and not asserting my rightful place at the table. If I ask myself, "How would a man act in this situation?" then I can break out of it.

Facts about Kerri Urbahn. Photo: @kerri.urbahn on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Her mother, Gail Gleason Kupec, was a source of inspiration while her father, William M. Kupec Jr., was a devoted family man. He encouraged her by sharing insights on politics and television news with her growing up.

Sharing about her mother, she wrote in an Instagram post:

What defined my mother was her desire for God and her remarkably unshakable faith. She took care of my beloved father through his battle with ALS - a time which can only be described as a descent into hell for two and a half years. That experience alone would have turned most people bitter... Not my mom.

What are some interesting facts about Kerri Urbahn?

Kerri balances a high-profile career with family life. With a strong legal and media background, she had been a key figure at the United States Department of Justice.

Kerri Kupec Urbahn’s education

The legal editor obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, from Queens College, City University of New York in 2004. She bagged a Masters from Fordham University, Graduate School of Arts & Sciences, majoring in Medieval Studies in 2009. ​

She also possesses a Juris Doctor from Liberty University School of Law since 2011.

Kerri Urbahn and her mother. Photo: @kerri.urbahn (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

She is a legal editor at Fox News Media

According to Kerri Urbahn's LinkedIn bio, she is a seasoned legal professional currently serving as a legal editor at Fox News Media. She works with the likes of Dana Perino and Aishah Hasnie.

She was the Director of Public Affairs and Counselor to the Attorney General at the U.S. Department of Justice, where she played a pivotal role in shaping public communication strategies.

Kerri was also a legal counsel and spokesperson at Alliance Defending Freedom, showcasing her legal advocacy and public relations expertise. Per her bio on Fox News, she also worked as a clerk at Virginia Judge William G. Petty's Court of Appeals.

She is married to a media guru

The Fox News Editor is happily married to Keith Urbahn, a well-known figure in the media and communications industry. The couple wedded in an elegant ceremony on 26 November 2022. In an Instagram post she shared, she wrote:

Introducing Keith and Kerri Urbahn.

According to Javeline Group's official website, Kerri Kupec Urbahn’s husband is the president and founding partner of Javelin, a strategic communications firm with a reputation in publishing, media and public affairs.

Kerri Urbahn and her husband on their wedding day. Photo: @kerri.urbahn (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Urbahn has two stepchildren

Kerri Urbahn's children are Keith’s sons from a previous relationship. While playing a stepmother role with affection and determination, balancing her work with family life, she keeps her family details private.

She is a millionaire

As Techy Sumo and Brightwista published, media personality Kerri Urbahn's net worth is $3 million. She made this from her work as a legal professional and successful public service.

Kerri Kupec Urbahn at Fox News Channel Studios in November 2024. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

When was Kerri Urbahn born? The Fox News legal editor was born on 8 December 1982 .

The Fox News legal editor was born on . How old is Kerri Kupec Urbahn? Kerri is 42 years old as of March 2025

Kerri is as of March 2025 Where did Kerri Urbahn go to college? She attended Queens College , City University of New York.

She , City University of New York. Is Kerri Kupec Urbahn married? She is happily married to Keith Urbahn.

Kerri Urbahn remains prominent in the legal and journalistic spheres. She continues to provide insightful thoughts on some of the most relevant legal affairs of the day while asserting her weight in leadership.

