Joe Machi's illness rumours, career, biography: Everything about the comedian

Rumours regarding Joe Machi's illness sparked due to his peculiar voice and nervous demeanour. Joking about these speculations, he once said:

I have a higher-pitched voice than most men. This is a burden common to Mike Tyson and me.

Joe during Season 8 of the Last Comic Standing in 2014 (L). Machi during a 2018 episode of Late Night with Jimmy Fallon (R). Photo: Ben Cohen, Andrew Lipovsky (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Joe Machi finished 4th on Season 8 of NBC's Last Comic Standing .

finished 4th on Season 8 of NBC's . He won the 2010 NY Underground Comedy Festival's Emerging Comics Competition.

2010 NY Underground Comedy Festival's Emerging Comics Competition. Machi made his TV debut on NBC's Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.

Joe Machi's profile summary

Full name Joseph Patrick Machi Gender Male Date of birth 23 June 1979 Age 45 years old (As of March 2025) Zodiac sign Cancer Birthplace State College, Pennsylvania, USA Current residence New York City, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater Penn State University Height 5'10" (178 cm) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Single Parents Catherine and Frank Machi Siblings 1 Profession Stand-up comedian, actor Net worth $1 million Social media Facebook Instagram X (Twitter) Website

Insights into Joe Machi's illness

Although some people think Machi's strange vocalisation is not due to a medical condition, this is not the case. His high-pitched voice is entirely natural. In December 2018, Joe narrated an awkward moment he encountered due to his voice during one of his acts.

I once went to a fast food drive-through, and the person on the other end of the microphone heard my voice and thought I was female. So I pulled around to pick up my baconator, and he still called me ma'am. But I knew better than to correct him because I had had that conversation too many times.

The stand-up comedian during Season 8 of the Last Comic Standing in 2014. Photo: Ben Cohen

Source: Original

Joe Machi grew up in a Christian family

The stand-up comedian (45 as of March 2025) was born on 23 June 1979 in State College, Pennsylvania.

His mother, Catherine, is a retired Catholic school teacher, while his dad, Frank, is a former retail manager. Joe has an older brother named John Machi. He reportedly graduated from the State College Area High School in 1997 and from Penn State University in 2002.

His first job was as a customer service agent

Following his university graduation, Machi worked at a local supermarket. Later, he started working as a Human Resource assistant at a private media company. However, in 2006, Joe left his job and relocated to New York City to pursue a career as a comedian.

Stand–up comedy literally chose Joe Machi

In a January 2024 interview with ABC News, Machi opened up about how he got into comedy, saying:

I did not realise I could do comedy so well until later on in life. This is the kind of career that chooses you. You cannot do it if you do not love it because it is painful to go up on stage, and no one laughs.

Joe Machi during Gutfeld! live session at Gilley's Dallas in 2022. Photo: Omar Vega

Source: Getty Images

While in NYC, Joe earned the opportunity to perform at famous shows, including the Late Night at Comic Strip Live. He then passed at the famed Stand Up NY and Caroline's on Broadway comedy clubs.

Four years later, he gained his international breakthrough after competing in the Last Comic Standing and began touring. Joe has become a staple on New York Comedy Club and alt-comedy shows as well as comedy festivals nationwide.

Is Joe Machi gay?

Fans began questioning Joe Machi's sexuality after he narrated an incident where he pulled a prank on his parents that he was gay.

I told my friend, 'You will never know what it is like telling your folks you are gay, then later retracting your statement. 'My dad was like ', I think you were right the first time.'

Although the comedian has never addressed the gay rumours, several sources report he is straight because, in the joke, Joe tells his parents he is not gay.

Machi's appearance on the Last Comic Standing in 2014. Photo: Ben Cohen

Source: Getty Images

Joe Machi and his best friend host a podcast together

Machi and American comedian Sam Morril host a weekly podcast, Keeping Joe, at the Comedy Cellar in New York City.

The real-life best friends often participate in comedy roast battles together. Joe's other podcast appearances include The Thruline with Jay Larson and The Tod Barry Podcast.

FAQs

In 2012, Joe was selected for The Just For Laughs Comedy Festivals New Faces Unrepped Showcase and Howie Mandel Gala.

What nationality is Joe Machi?

The television personality and Keeping Joe co-host is an American national. His ethnicity is White.

Is Joe on Gutfeld married?

Comedian Joe Machi is unmarried. He is either single or perfect when it comes to hiding his romantic relationship. There are no known public records or paparazzi sightings linking him to past romances. In addition, Machi has never discussed a significant other in interviews.

Joe during episode 638 of Late Night with Jimmy Fallon in 2012. Photo: Lloyd Bishop

Source: Getty Images

Does Joe Machi work for Greg Gutfeld?

Joe is a frequent guest and skit actor on Greg Gutfeld's show, Gutfeld!. Additionally, he is on the writing staff.

What movies has Joe Machi been in?

According to his IMDb profile, Machi has four acting credits, including Crashing, Comics, Gutfeld!, and You Didn't Want to Know.

Rumours surrounding Joe Machi's illness are false. Fans will continue enjoying his razor-sharp humour and brilliant storytelling on stage as he is healthy.

