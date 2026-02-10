Who is Messiah Harris? Age, net worth and his life as T.I.'s eldest son

T.I.'s eldest son, Messiah Harris, often called his father's "twin" for their striking resemblance, is following in his father's musical footsteps. T.I. credits his birth as the catalyst that motivated him to abandon street life and focus on a musical career. During Harris' 2019 birthday, the rapper penned him a sweet tribute on Instagram, writing:

Happy 19th to the son who changed my life.

T.I. and Messiah Harris at the 2019 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards (L). Buddy Red at the Shearton Hotel in 2026 (R). Photo: Michael Tran, R. Diamond (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Messiah's parents, T.I. and Lashon Dixon , were childhood sweethearts; they met when she was 13, and he was 11.

, were childhood sweethearts; they met when she was 13, and he was 11. His father, a three-time Grammy Award winner , is credited as one of the pioneers of the hip-hop subgenre trap music.

, is credited as one of the pioneers of the hip-hop subgenre trap music. Unlike his dad, Messiah is a multi-instrumentalist whose music leans towards blues and rock .

. Messiah has one child.

Messiah Harris' profile summary

Full name Messiah Ya'Majesty Harris Stage name Buddy Red Date of birth 2 February 2000 Age 26 years old (2026) Birthplace Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality American Education Georgia State University Marital status In a relationship Girlfriend Felicity Alexius Children 1 Parents T.I. (Clifford Joseph Harris Jr.) and Lashon Dixon Siblings 6 Profession Musician, actor Social media Instagram

Messiah Harris is an Atlanta native: A look at his roots

Messiah Harris was born on 2 February 2000 in Georgia, USA. In 2026, he took to Instagram to celebrate his special day via a post that read:

26 feels special to me. I am grateful to everyone who helped me become who I am, because I dig who I am these days.

From 2018 to 2023, Harris attended Georgia State University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, specialising in Entrepreneurship. His LinkedIn profile reads:

I was in school for business, but I am more interested in live music!

Messiah Harris during the OMG Girlz Make A Scene single release and video viewing party at Trap City Cafe in 2025. Photo: Prince Williams

His father is a prominent figure in the entertainment industry

Buddy Red's dad, T.I., gained notoriety after his 2003 appearance on Bone Crusher's Never Scared song. Some of his chart-topping hits include Whatever You Like, Live Your Life featuring Rihanna and Dead and Gone featuring Justin Timberlake. T.I. has won three BET Awards and 12 Billboard Music Awards.

Through his Grand Hustle Records label, he has signed artists such as Travis Scott and Iggy Azalea. The rapper has starred in films, including Identity Thief, ATL and Ant-Man. In 2020, Billboard ranked him among the best artists of the 2000s. On the other hand, Messiah's mom, Lashon, is a television personality and a breast cancer survivor.

Growing up in a large, blended family and in the spotlight

Harris has four half-siblings (Heiress Diana, Major Philant, Deyjah Imani and Clifford Joseph Harris III) and one stepsister (Zonnique Jailee Pullins). He has only one full sibling: his brother, Domani Harris. In a 2021 Instagram post, Messiah wrote of Domani:

You are the only person who notices the things I notice. I love you.

Messiah and his siblings appeared in the long-running reality TV series T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, alongside his dad and stepmother Tameka Cottle.

Buddy Red and his mother, Lashon Dixon, at The Sesh in 2023. Photo: Prince Williams

His other acting credits include Sons 2 the Grave and The Products of the American Ghetto. During a 2025 appearance on the Portia Show, Harris spoke about his experience growing up as the son of a renowned rapper. He revealed:

A lot of people thought I shied away from the limelight, but it was more so because I had not figured out who I was, minus being T.I.'s son.

Messiah Harris started playing the guitar at 18

Speaking on the Portia Show, Messiah narrated how watching the Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody motivated him to transition from beat-making to a guitarist and blues and rock artist.

Although I did not know what the movie was about, when the music began, and I discovered classic rock and roll, I forgot all about producing and said, "I want to be on stage, and do exactly that."

Under the stage name Buddy Red, Harris has released several singles, including Sold His Soul, Insanity, 1958 and You Know. The moniker pays homage to Messiah's paternal grandfather (Buddy) and his maternal uncle (Red).

Messiah Harris at the 2024 PIECE BY PIECE Event (L). Domani Harris and Buddy Red at the Atlanta Symphony Hall in 2023 (R). Photo: Carol Lee, Prince Williams (modified by author)

His net worth is speculative

While there is no verified public financial record for Messiah Harris, various unofficial reports estimate his net worth between $1 million and $5 million, with others going as high as $117 million.

However, according to Celebrity Net Worth, his father has an estimated net worth of $30 million. This includes $71 million awarded to him and his wife after they won a lawsuit against MGA Entertainment.

Messiah Harris is a girl dad

Messiah and his girlfriend, Felicity Alexius, welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2025. The Harris family came together in early March 2025 to celebrate the upcoming arrival of their newest member in a "We can barely wait" themed baby shower.

Buddy Red during the 25th anniversary of OutKast's Stankonia at Cascade Skating Rink in 2025. Photo: Julia Beverly

Buddy Red's daughter is T.I.'s and Tiny Harris' fourth grandchild, following kids from his siblings King, Zonnique and Domani.

Wrapping up

T.I.'s eldest son, Messiah Harris, was born from the rapper's past relationship with Lashon Dixon. While his family is deeply rooted in hip-hop, Messiah performs as a blues and rock singer and guitarist under the stage name Buddy Red.

