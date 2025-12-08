Nipsey Hussle's height, wife, death cause, and more facts about the late rapper

The rap world is still recovering from Nipsey Hussle’s passing in 2019, as he left an enduring imprint as both an artist and an entrepreneur. In tribute to the Los Angeles icon he once collaborated with, fellow rapper Drake wrote on Instagram:

You were a real one to your people and to the rest of us...I want the world to know I saw you as a man of respect and a don.

Key takeaways

Nipsey Hussle was an American rapper‑entrepreneur who passed away on March 31, 2019.

He won two posthumous Grammy Awards in 2020 for Racks in the Middle and Higher .

for and . In August 2022, he was honoured with the 2,729th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on what would have been his 37th birthday.

on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on what would have been his 37th birthday. The rapper, who stood at 6′3″, shared his life with actress Lauren London and was a father of two.

Profile summary

Real name Ermias Joseph Asghedom Stage name Nipsey Hussle Date of birth 15 August 1985 Date of death 31 March 2019 Age at death 33 years old Place of birth Los Angeles, California, U.S.A Nationality American Height 6'3" (191 cm) Mother Angelique Smith Father Dawit Asghedom Siblings 2 Marital status Unmarried (at time of death) Partner Lauren London Children 2 School Alexander Hamilton High School Profession Rapper, songwriter, entrepreneur, actor, activist Net worth $8 million Social media X (Twitter) Facebook Instagram

Nipsey Hussle's height made him one of the tallest rappers from Los Angeles

The late American rapper, born on August 15, 1985, in Los Angeles, California, was listed by Revolt as one of the tallest hip-hop artists from the area, standing 6 feet 3 inches tall.

While growing up in the Crenshaw District of South Central Los Angeles, he was surrounded by West Coast music and icons like Snoop Dogg. During a 2016 interview with XXL Magazine, he explained how his upbringing shaped his artistry, saying:

My music is influenced by LA culture. LA hip-hop is so different. I mean, it's so diverse… I really wanted my music to be an honest, proper representation of this community and this culture.

What was Nipsey Hussle’s ethnicity?

The Los Angeles artist was of Eritrean and African-American descent. His mother, Angelique Smith, was African-American, and his father, Dawit Asghedom, was Eritrean. He was raised alongside two siblings: Samiel and Samantha.

In a 2018 interview with 97.9 The Beat, discussing Nipsey Hussle’s parents and his background, he confirmed:

I'm half American and half Eritrean—as much as I am a black person from America, I am a black person from Africa too. I embraced both sides.

When did Nipsey Hussle get big?

He broke into mainstream recognition with his 2018 album Victory Lap, which earned a Grammy nomination. Nipsey Hussle's mixtape songs, including Crenshaw and The Marathon, along with collaborations with top artists, helped solidify his reputation in the industry.

Following his passing, Nipsey Hussle’s daughter, Emani Asghedom, and his family accepted posthumous Grammy Awards for Racks in the Middle on his behalf. The other award was for Higher with DJ Khaled and John Legend.

The artist was a community activist and entrepreneur

Nipsey Hussle was a community activist and entrepreneur who gave back to South Los Angeles, funding playgrounds, jobs, funerals for local families, and victims of violence.

He also owned the record label All Money In, launched Marathon Clothing, and, according to Business Insider, opened a fish market, barbershop, and a STEM centre for inner-city youth

He shared a son with actress Lauren London

As cited by PEOPLE, the rapper-entrepreneur had two children. His daughter, Emani, was born in 2008 to his former girlfriend, Tanisha Foster. He also had a son, Kross Asghedom, born in 2016 with American actress Lauren London.

Although she was not Nipsey Hussle’s wife, the couple remained together until his passing in 2019. In August 2022, when he was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Lauren London attended and was quoted by HipHopDX, saying:

I wanna first start by saying Happy Birthday, Hussle... I think I speak for the entire city of L.A. when I say that we’ve always known Hussle was destined for greatness. This moment only amplifies that for us.

What happened to Nipsey Hussle?

The New York Times reported that on March 31, 2019, Hussle was shot at least 10 times outside his Marathon Clothing store by a man named Eric R. Holder.

He was transported to a hospital, where he passed away at age 33, with Nipsey Hussle's cause of death confirmed as bullet injuries. After the trial, Eric Holder was sentenced to 60 years to life in prison, as ABC News noted.

Did Jay-Z attend Nipsey Hussle’s funeral?

Following his death, Nipsey Hussle’s memorial service was held on April 11, 2019, with Jay-Z and other artists in attendance.

During the celebration of life, the hip-hop mogul shared a tribute to the late rapper he had collaborated with in 2013. He wrote, as cited by Variety:

The world just got to see a flash of your brilliance. You were a curious soul who was evolving at a speed that was truly inspiring. The seeds you have planted are already bearing fruit...Sleep well, King. The Marathon continues as a line of energy for all of us to consider.

Nipsey Hussle’s net worth was $8 million

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the hip-hop star had an estimated net worth of $8 million at the time of his death. He earned this from his music career and business ventures, including $4.2 million in real estate holdings.

FAQs

How did Nipsey Hussle die? He passed away from gunshot wounds sustained on March 31, 2019.

He passed away from gunshot wounds sustained on March 31, 2019. How much did Nipsey Hussle weigh? His exact weight was never publicly disclosed during his lifetime.

His exact weight was never publicly disclosed during his lifetime. Was Nipsey Hussle a vegan? There is no confirmed record of his personal diet, but BET reported that he actively supported the vegan lifestyle and its benefits.

There is no confirmed record of his personal diet, but BET reported that he actively supported the vegan lifestyle and its benefits. Who are Nipsey Hussle’s kids? The late rapper had two children, his daughter Emani and his son Kross.

Conclusion

Nipsey Hussle passed away at a time when his influence in West Coast rap and community development was rapidly expanding. His legacy endures through posthumous Grammy wins, lasting initiatives, and the family he left behind.

