Nipsey Hussle's sister, Samantha Smith, considered him a pillar of strength, and after his murder, she vowed to carry on his unfinished work. She is also making a name for herself as a holistic esthetician, helping others lead better lives. She told Nylon in 2020:

At an incredibly young age, I gained a deep understanding of myself, that I'm a warrior who heals others.

Key takeaways

Samantha Smith is Nipsey Hussle's younger sister, with whom he grew up in Los Angeles alongside their brother Samiel.

She works in the health and wellness industry as an aesthetician.

Samantha and her family used to take care of Nipsey Hussle's daughter Emani after his death, before the court returned legal custody to her mother, Foster.

Samantha Smith's profile summary

Full name Samantha Smith Date of birth August 1, 1987 Age 38 years old (as of November 2025) Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Heritage Mixed Eritrean and African-American Parents Angelique Boutte Smith, Dawit Asghedom Siblings The late Nipsey Hussle, Samiel Asghedom aka Blacc Sam Profession Licensed esthetician Social media Instagram

Samantha Smith works in the health and wellness industry

Nipsey Hussle's sister owns the Los Angeles-based skin treatment company 'Glo by Samantha Smith'. As a licensed holistic esthetician, she offers skin and facial treatments, including energy work using various massage techniques.

Samantha also offers lifestyle advice on diet, sleep, and home life. While discussing why she chose the health and wellness industry, she told Revolt in April 2021:

I didn't want to be a product of the trauma that I witnessed in my family and in my community. I just had something that was inside of me, just driving me to make sure that not only do I heal myself from these traumatic events and experiences, but I also pass this knowledge along the way so women like me can do the same.

Samantha has mixed heritage

Samantha is the youngest of three siblings born to Angelique Boutte Smith, an African American, and Dawit Asghedom, an Eritrean immigrant. Her father fled from the war in Eritrea in the 1970s, according to the LA Times.

She grew up in the Crenshaw District in South Central Los Angeles alongside her older brothers, Samiel Asghedom aka Blacc Sam, and Nipsey Hussle, whose birth name was Ermias Joseph Asghedom. Samantha took her mother's last name.

Samantha Smith is a doting mother

Nipsey's baby sister is the mother of one son, who was born when she was working at his store. She rarely posts him on Instagram but has spoken about him in interviews. She shared in her 2021 interview with Revolt that she is raising him on health and wellness, which she wished was the norm in her household when she was growing up.

She had a close bond with Nipsey Hussle

Samantha lived with Nipsey Hussle until the mid-2010s while working at his Los Angeles-based The Marathon Store. The rapper used to promote her beauty business on social media.

Nipsey passed away on March 31, 2019, at the age of 33, after being shot multiple times outside his store by aspiring rapper Eric Ronald Holder Jr. The two had been involved in a dispute.

After his death, Nipsey Hussle's sister released a statement on Instagram saying she would always honour him and continue his vision. She got a tattoo of his face on her arm and usually commemorates him on his death anniversary and his August 15 birthdays. On the rapper's 39th birthday in 2024, she wrote:

It's an honour to celebrate you, and I pray the love translates dimensions. Happy birthday to the most amazing soul. We all miss you and love you so much.

Samantha Smith sought custody of Nipsey's daughter

Nipsey Hussle welcomed his first child, daughter Emani Asghedom, in November 2008 with his ex-girlfriend Tanisha Foster. She was 10 years old when he was murdered.

A few weeks after the rapper's death, Samantha filed for legal guardianship of Emani at the Los Angeles County Superior Court. She cited in the documents that she intended to provide a stable environment for her niece and keep her connected to her paternal family, according to TMZ.

Nipsey Hussle's siblings, Samantha and Samiel, and their mother, Angelique Smith, were made Emani's legal guardians in October 2019. The girl's mother, Tanisha Foster, agreed, citing financial difficulties, but changed her mind in 2020 and filed a court petition to get her daughter back.

In March 2025, Foster was awarded joint physical and legal custody with Hussle's brother Samiel, according to The Blast. 17-year-old Emani reportedly spends 60% of her time with her mother and 40% with her uncle.

Emani and her younger brother, Kross, from Nipsey's relationship with Lauren London, are the sole beneficiaries of the late rapper's $11 million estate. The court awarded Nipsey Hussle's kids 50% of cash and non-cash assets in October 2023, according to People.

Samantha is still in touch with Lauren London

Nipsey Hussle dated actress Lauren London from 2013 until his tragic death in 2019. They welcomed son Kross in 2016. London has remained close to Samantha and often likes and comments on her social media posts. On Samantha's birthday on August 1, 2019, she wrote:

The English language is too premature to articulate and illustrate my love for you. My dear baby sister, we are walking the darkest of tunnels together. I have your back, front, and both sides. We are bonded through love and blood for life... I got U, and God got us.

Did Jay-Z attend Nipsey Hussle's funeral?

Many of Nipsey Hussle's industry friends paid tributes. Jay-Z and Beyoncé attended his Celebration of Life memorial service held on April 11, 2019, at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles. Jay-Z's heartfelt tribute was included in the program. Other artists in attendance included Stevie Wonder, Snoop Dogg, Meek Mill, Big Sean, Kendrick Lamar, Master P, G-Eazy, and Jhene Aiko.

Conclusion

Nipsey Hussle's sister, Samantha Smith, continues to keep his legacy alive with unconditional love for family. Her brother Samiel is also honouring the late rapper through the Neighbourhood Nip Foundation and expanding the Marathon Clothing Store, which they established together.

