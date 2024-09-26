37 surprising Beyoncé facts you did not know about Queen Bey

Beyoncé is often hailed as one of the greatest artists of the 21st century. While her public persona is well-known, there are countless intriguing details about her that are less known even to her dedicated fandom, the BeyHive. Uncover 37 fascinating facts about Beyoncé.

Beyoncé Knowles during the European Premiere of Disney's 'The Lion King' at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 14, 2019, in London.

Surprising facts about Beyoncé feature her unique childhood and behind-the-scenes aspects that define the woman behind the legend. Growing up in Houston, Texas, the singer adopted a rigorous work ethic that has sustained her reign in the music industry for over two decades. As her lyrics go, 'Who runs the world?!'

Queen Bey's contribution to popular culture is hard to ignore but she has managed to separate her stage persona and her personal life. In her 2021 interview with Harpe's Bazaar, she reflected on her evolution as a pop icon and how she maintains her self-worth.

In this business, so much of your life does not belong to you unless you fight for it. I've fought to protect my sanity and my privacy because the quality of my life depended on it. A lot of who I am is reserved for the people I love and trust. Those who don't know me and have never met me might interpret that as being closed off.

Now hailed as a worldwide icon, inquiries about all aspects of Beyoncé are inevitable. Below are the top 37 interesting facts about Queen Bey;

Fun facts about Beyoncé.

1. The Halo hitmaker first started singing in the church choir at St. John's United Methodist Church in downtown Houston, Texas.

2. Beyoncé won her first talent show at the age of 7 by singing John Lennon's Imagine.

3. Her first job was sweeping hair at her mother's salon. Her mother, Tina Knowles, was a hairdresser when Beyoncé was young.

4. Her band, Destiny's Child, based their name on a passage from the Book of Isaiah in the Old Testament.

5. She started dating Jay-Z as a teenager and had only one boyfriend before him.

6. In 2004, her bodyguard accidentally broke her toe while protecting her from a crowd.

7. Despite having a fragrance line, Beyoncé is allergic to most perfumes. The scents she endorses are chemically modified to avoid triggering any allergic reactions.

8. She released a Spanish version of her album B'Day after the success of the Spanish version of Irreplaceable.

9. Her favourite ice cream flavour is butter pecan.

10. Beyoncé and Destiny's Child were awarded a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for Recording at 6801 Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California, in March 2006.

Beyoncé accepts the Innovator Award at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on April 1, 2024, in Los Angeles.

11. On New Year's Eve 2009, the Drunk in Love hitmaker performed for Mutassim Gaddafi, the son of former Libyan ruler Muammar Gaddafi and later donated the money to the Clinton-Bush Haiti Fund to support earthquake relief efforts.

12. Her daughter, Blue Ivy, is the youngest person to appear on a Billboard chart.

13. In 2004, the word bootylicious was added to the Oxford English Dictionary after being popularized by Destiny Child's 2001 hit song Bootylicious. The term was originally coined by rapper Snoop Dogg in 1992.

14. Beyoncé's first solo tour was the Dangerously in Love tour in 2003.

15. The singer was born on September 4, 1981, at the Park Plaza Hospital in Houston, Texas.

16. Her childhood band with Kelly Rowland and LaTavia Robertson was called Girl's Tyme.

17. Beyoncé donated her entire $4 million salary from the film Cadillac Records to Phoenix House, a rehabilitation centre for recovering drug addicts.

18. She won more than 30 singing and dancing competitions as a child.

19. Beyoncé fired her father, Matthew Knowles, as her manager in 2011 after discovering that he was stealing from her during her 'I Am…' tour, according to TMZ.

20. She named her fashion line, House of Deréon, after her maternal grandmother Agnez Deréon. The fashion line, which Beyoncé co-founded with her mother, Tina Knowles, in 2006, was inspired by three generations of women in their family. The brand was discontinued in 2012.

Beyoncé performs onstage during the Renaissance World Tour at PGE Narodowy on June 27, 2023, in Warsaw, Poland.

21. The Single Ladies singer developed a stage persona called Sasha to overcome her shyness.

22. Her name comes from her mother's maiden name, Celestine Ann 'Tina' Beyoncé.

23. She is of mixed ancestry, including African-American from her father's side and Louisiana Creole, Irish, and distant Breton roots from her mother's side of the family.

24. She became the first African-American woman to ever win the ASCAP Pop Songwriter of the Year Award in 2001.

25. She is the oldest daughter of Tina Knowles and Matthew Knowles. Solange is her younger sister, while Nixon and Koi Knowles are her half-siblings.

26. She suffered from depression during the Destiny’s Child era.

27. The gold and diamond nail rings for the music video Sweet Dreams was valued at $36,000. It was designed by Bijules designer Jules Kim.

28. Her favourite number is 4, which is significant in her life and career. She was born on the 4th, married on the 4th, and has an album titled 4.

29. Beyoncé was named the Hottest Woman of the 21st Century by GQ magazine.

30. The singer attended the High School for the Performing and Visual Arts and Alief Elsik High School in Houston.

Beyoncé holds the award for Best R&B Performance at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 14, 2021.

31. Beyoncé studied at the same high school that Seattle Supersonic Rashard Lewis attended.

32. Beyoncé is currently the most-awarded artist at the BET, with 32 awards, according to the Guinness World Record.

33. She currently holds the record for the most nominated woman in Grammy Awards history, with a total of 88 nominations. She has 32 Grammy wins as of 2024.

34. The singer attended Parker Elementary School in Houston, where she would perform with the school's choir.

35. Beyoncé wore a Galia Lahav wedding dress to renew her vows in 2018. The gown from the Victorian Affinity collection featured a corseted bodice, Chantilly lace, and a Victorian bustle train.

36. Beyoncé and her sister Solange are the first sisters to have both had number one solo albums on the Billboard 200 chart. Solange achieved her first number-one with her album A Seat at the Table in 2016, joining Beyoncé, who has had multiple number-one albums.

37. The Halo hitmaker is a descendant of Acadian militia officer Joseph Broussard, who was exiled to French Louisiana after the expulsion of the Acadians.

Beyonce performs at a concert for Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, November 4, 2016, in Cleveland, Ohio.

FAQs

Beyoncé remains an influential figure in the entertainment industry. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the superstar;

Is Beyoncé from Texas?

The Irreplaceable hitmaker is a native of Houston, Texas. She was born on September 4, 1981, as Beyoncé Giselle Knowles.

What does Beyoncé like?

Some of Beyoncé's favourite things are as highlighted;

Hobbies and interests: Singing, dancing, swimming, writing, and reading

Singing, dancing, swimming, writing, and reading Colours: Gold and pink

Gold and pink Foods: Soul food

Soul food Book: The Rules, What Will It Take to Make a Woman President? by Marianne Schnall

by Marianne Schnall Musicians: Michael Jackson, Mariah Carey, Prince, Cher

Michael Jackson, Mariah Carey, Prince, Cher Movie: Sparkle, Mahogany, Cooley High, Inside Out 2

What is Beyoncé known for?

Beyoncé is known for her incredible singing talent, memorable live performances, and influence in the music industry. The singer-songwriter first gained fame as the lead singer of the girl band Destiny's Child.

Beyonce during the world premiere of Disney's 'The Lion King' at the Dolby theatre on July 9, 2019, in Hollywood.

Why is Beyoncé's favourite number 4?

The number 4 appears frequently in her life and work. Beyoncé, her husband Jay-Z, and her mother, Tina Knowles, were born on the 4th day of their respective months. She and Jay-Z tied the knot on 4th April, and her fourth studio album is titled 4.

When did Beyoncé start her career?

Beyoncé started singing at age seven, but her professional career took off in the late 1990s when she became the lead singer of the R&B girl group Destiny's Child. The singer launched her solo career in 2003 with her debut album, Dangerously in Love.

Why is Beyoncé important in history?

Beyoncé is an important figure in history for various reasons;

Queen Bey has several firsts . She was the first Black woman to headline Coachella, the first African-American woman to ever win the ASCAP Pop Songwriter of the Year Award in 2001, the first solo artist to have six consecutive number-one albums, and the first woman to win six Grammy Awards in one night.

. She was the first Black woman to headline Coachella, the first African-American woman to ever win the ASCAP Pop Songwriter of the Year Award in 2001, the first solo artist to have six consecutive number-one albums, and the first woman to win six Grammy Awards in one night. Her musical achievements . She has won 32 Grammy Awards, the most by any artist in history. Her albums consistently debut at number one, and she has a distinctive vocal range and performance style.

. She has won 32 Grammy Awards, the most by any artist in history. Her albums consistently debut at number one, and she has a distinctive vocal range and performance style. Beyoncé has been a powerful voice in promoting women's empowerment and exploring the Black experience through her music. Her album Lemonade is a notable example of this.

and exploring the Black experience through her music. Her album is a notable example of this. Through her BeyGOOD Foundation, she has supported numerous causes, including education for young girls and aiding communities affected by natural disasters.

Beyonce during the 59th Grammy Awards at Staples Center on February 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, California.

The above trivia and facts about Beyoncé give a deeper insight into aspects that make her a global icon. With a worth of over $760 million, she has built an empire and created a legacy that will endure for generations to come. With her inspiring life, Beyoncé taught us the true definition of 'Girl power at its best.'

