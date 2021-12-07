Jay Z's siblings: All you need to know about Shawn Carter's brother and sisters

Jay Z is an American songwriter, rapper, record executive, media proprietor and businessman. Most people refer to him as one of the most influential hip-hop artists to ever live. His contribution to shaping the industry is immensely celebrated as one of his most significant achievements. Despite his accomplishment, not much is known about his family. Therefore, this article takes a dive into intricate details about his family.

Jay Z has moulded and cultivated major industry artists like Rihanna, Kanye West and J Cole. Despite his success, during an interview two years ago, he revealed how dark his past was. The conversation shifted the focus on how his upbringing impacted him. These details about Jay Z's siblings decipher his history further.

Does Jay Z have siblings?

Shawn Corey Carter, the iconic rapper, was born on 4th December 1969. Jay-Z's parents and siblings lived in New York City. His father, Adnis Reeves, abandoned the family when Shawn Corey Carter was 11 years old. He would later reconcile with the rapper in 2003, shortly before his death.

Therefore, his mother, Gloria Carter, who worked as a clerk, raised her children singlehandedly.

Jay-Z's brothers and sister have?

How old are Jay-Z's siblings? Shawn Carter was the youngest son in a family of four kids. He has an elder brother, Eric, and two sisters, Michelle and Andrea. Adnis Reeves was not active in their lives. Even when her son's career was on the rise, she insisted on working.

Shawn Carter's relationship with Adnis Reeves was strained. According to a publication in January 2021 things between the rapper and his father have not been smooth. He also referenced how his father struggles with addiction. However, in his book Decoded, he considers growing up without a father a blessing. He states that he got to choose the ancestors who would inspire the world he would make for himself.

Jay-Z's brother

Eric Carter is the rapper's elder and only brother. Eric struggled with drug addiction at one point in his life. When Jay Z was twelve, they got into an altercation after Eric stole a piece of his jewellery. The rapper shot Eric on his shoulder. Eric ended up recovering, although he did not press charges against his brother. Nonetheless, his drinking affected Shawn Carter's childhood.

Jay Z's sisters

Jay Z has two sisters, Michelle and Andrea Carter. There is not much information online about them. Neither are they active on social media. All we know is the rapper grew up with his brother and sisters under their mother's care.

Frequently asked questions

Apart from the details mentioned above, these questions and answers address the truth about Jay Z's brother and sisters. They also explain why the rapper's family has not been in the limelight apart from his mother.

How many siblings does Jay-Z have?

The rapper has three siblings. Not much information is available about them. They maintain a low profile, so Jay Z's siblings' pictures are not available online.

Is Lil Wayne and Jay-Z related?

The two rappers met because of their shared profession. Most people always mistake them for brothers or cousins. However, Lil Wayne and Jay-Z are not related. They are good friends.

Does Jay-Z have sisters?

Yes, the rapper has two sisters, Michelle and Andrea Carter. It is unclear how old they are. They live a private life, so not much is known about them.

These details about Jay Z's siblings touch on the rapper's past and how much of a rollercoaster it was. He braved the situation by choosing to be a present father and husband. He embraces the ups and downs of his upbringing. So, does he acknowledge the scars that the process left him with.

