Julian Broadus: Everything you need to know about Snoop Dogg's son

The internet went bustling upon the discovery of Julian Broadus being Snoop Dogg's son. Before Snoop Dogg married Shante Monique in 1997, he had an extra-marital affair with Laurie Holmond, who got pregnant, but she broke up with him consequent to his espousal that same year in June. So, Holmond raised Julian by herself for a while before she went to court to claim that Snoop is the biological father to Broadus. Read on!

Julian grew up hurt because of the absence of a father figure in his life. He expressed the need of having someone to groom him to be the man he is to be, and as much as his father came through when the unrecognized child was grown, he appreciates his mother for the role she played.

Julian Broadus' profile

Birth name: Julian Corrie Broadus

Julian Corrie Broadus Date of birth: 1998

1998 Place of birth: United States

United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Black-American

Black-American Julian Broadus' parents: Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr (Snoop Dogg), Laurie Holmond

Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr (Snoop Dogg), Laurie Holmond Siblings: Corde Broadus, Cordell Broadus, Cori Broadus

Corde Broadus, Cordell Broadus, Cori Broadus Julian Broadus' height: 5 feet 9 inches

5 feet 9 inches Julian Broadus' Instagram: julianbroadus

julianbroadus Occupation: Aspiring musician

Aspiring musician Marital status: Single

Julian Corrie Broadus' biography

The aspiring musician was born in June 1998, in the USA, a year after 'the Dogg father' tied the knot with Shante. Julian Broadus' mother, Laurie, was Snoop's high school girlfriend. During high school, their proximity to each other could be a significant factor to consider, especially with the affair that led to Corrie being born.

Snoop's son got attracted to basketball in his childhood years. He changed his life's trajectory when he broke his hand playing the game and settled for music.

Corrie has three half-siblings; the eldest half-brother Corde Broadus is a rapper reminiscent of his dad. Corde and his partner Soraya Love have two children, Eleven and Sky Love. Julian's second half-brother is Cordell Broadus, a model and filmmaker. He is also married to an entrepreneur who goes by the name of Phia Broadus. In addition, we have Cori Broadus, a half-sister to Laurie's son. She is an R&B singer and owner of CHOC Factory.

How did Julian Broadus feel when the news about his Dad broke?

Julian got to know about his father at age 9. The news about him being a famous rapper's son did not excite him at first because when he was in dire need of his presence, he was not there. Broadus pictured how it could be better. Nevertheless, the pain subsided with time as he grew older.

Laurie's darling son did not agree with everything his parents did, but he is forever grateful for the mother holding him down and making him a better man. Julian's discovery brought about life-changing decisions between Snoop and his wife. Dogg attempted to file for a divorce a second time, but he did not. The couple agreed that Snoop would only do child support and not maintain a personal relationship. As of now, Dogg and Shante are separated, and they only come together on public demand.

Frequently asked questions

How old is Julian Broadus? As of 2021, Julian Broadus age is 23. His siblings are pretty older, and they have families. So, the Youngster focuses on establishing his career and has no room for getting into a relationship.

The big question for today is, how tall is Julian Broadus? From the pictures we have seen from his social media page on Instagram, his height is very admirable. Probably that is why he was more inclined to basketball. Not to deviate from answering the question, Julian is 5 feet tall.

What about football? Rarely do we see Julian Broadus' football story. We know that Snoop Dogg's son Cordell was a football player. Still, he stepped down when he realized the love he received was not because of being a good football player but because of a genuine affection that has no affiliation towards one performance.

Julian Broadus' net worth

Corrie has yet to have an alluring career, but he is following in his father's footsteps in pursuing music. Snoop Dogg is one of the wealthiest rappers globally, with a net worth of $ 150 million. Broadus is a beneficiary of his father's wealth.

