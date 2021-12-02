Who is Snoop Dogg's son, Corde Broadus? All you need to know

Some people gain popularity because of being born into an A-list family or having celebrity parents. Such is the story of Snoop Dogg's son, Corde Broadus. He has international recognition as the son of one of the world's best rappers, producers, entrepreneurs, actors, and singer-songwriters. Here is everything you should know about this celebrity kid.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Snoop Dogg's son, Corde Broadus is his first child with his lovely wife Shante Taylor. Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Although Snoop Dogg is best known for his gangsta rap, he is also a family man with four children. Snoop Dogg's son, Corde Broadus, is his firstborn and also a father. So who is Corde Broadus's mother? What does she do for a living? Please keep reading to know more about him!

Corde Broadus's profile summary

Date of birth: 21st August 1994

21st August 1994 Place of birth: Long Beach California

Long Beach California Corde Broadus's age: 27 years in 2021

27 years in 2021 Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Education: Diamond Bar High School

Diamond Bar High School Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African American

African American Father: Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg Mother: Shante Taylor

Shante Taylor Siblings: Cordell, Cori, and Julian Corrie Broadus

Cordell, Cori, and Julian Corrie Broadus Ex-wife: Jessica Kyzer

Jessica Kyzer Girlfriend: Soraya Love

Soraya Love Children: Zion Kalvin, Elleven, Sky, Skylar

Zion Kalvin, Elleven, Sky, Skylar Hair color: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye color: Black

Black Corde Broadus's height: 5 feet 10 inches (1.78 m)

5 feet 10 inches (1.78 m) Corde Broadus's Instagram: 1lovesociety

1lovesociety YouTube: Kalvin Love

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Corde Broadus's bio

Snoop Dogg's son, Corde Broadus was born in 1994 in Long Beach, California and is currently 27 years old. Photo: @1lovesociety

Source: Instagram

Corde Broadus is best known as Snoop Dogg's son. Snoop is a West Coast-based rapper, producer, actor, media personality, and entrepreneur. He started his career back in 1992 after being discovered by one of the wealthiest rappers, Dr. Dre. Here is what you should know about his son Corde.

How old is Corde Broadus?

Corde Broadus was born on 21st August 1994 in Long Beach, California. Corde Broadus's parents are iconic rapper Snoop Dogg and his wife, Shante Taylor. He is currently 27 years old.

He has a younger brother Cordell who was born in 1997, and a sister Cori who was born in 1999. He also has a step-brother Julian Corrie Broadus born in 1998 from his father's relationship with Laurie Holmond.

Broadus went to Diamond Bar High School close to Los Angeles. He also played football like his brother, but he does not pursue it professionally.

What does Corde Broadus do?

Snoop Dogg's son, Corde Broadus is an actor who has featured in the hit comedy We the Party and a musician under the stage name Kalvin Love. Photo: @1lovesociety

Source: Instagram

Like any other celebrity child, fans expect Corde to take over his father's footsteps and start a music career. So it seemed to be the case when he appeared in his father's music video for the song Drop It Like It's Hot featuring Pharrell Williams at the age of ten.

He also appeared on his father's reality television series Snoop Dogg's Father Hood. However, after testing the waters in both industries, the then 27-year old seemed more interested in the film industry.

So, Corde Broadus's job is acting. He debuted as an actor in the 2012 comedy film We the Party as Chowder's DJ. However, over the years, the young actor has started making music under the stage name Kalvin Love. He has released several songs, such as La Musica.

Is Corde Broadus married?

You will often come across searches about Corde Broadus's wife online. But, of course, fans always pry into a celebrity's love life, and he is no exception. He is believed to have tied the knot to his long-time girlfriend, Jessica Kyzer, in 2014.

Snoop Dogg's son, Corde Broadus is currently in a relationship with the mother of his two children Skylar and Elleven, Soraya Love. Photo: @1lovesociety

Source: Instagram

Jessica Kyzer, a model and freelance makeup artist, welcomed their firstborn son Zion Kalvin a year after exchanging vows. Unfortunately, things did not work out between the two, and they called it quits.

He then began dating Soraya Love, and in 2017 they welcomed his first daughter Elleven. Two years later, the couple welcomed a son named Kai. Unfortunately, Corde Broadus's son Kai passed away ten days after he was born.

What happened to Corde Broadus's son?

Corde took to his Instagram post to share the tragic news of his son's death. He revealed Kai was born on 15th September but passed away on 25th September. He added that Kai had brought so much love and positivity to his world, and he would forever cherish his life.

However, he never gave a reason for Kai's passing. But again, TMZ revealed that Corde Broadus's son Kai had been in the neonatal intensive care unit when he sadly passed away. Naturally, the family was troubled by the news, and Shante, Kai's grandmother, was spotted on Instagram pouring out her emotions when tearfully singing the 70s hit The Love We Had Stays On My Mind.

How many kids does Snoop Dogg's son have?

Snoop Dogg's son, Corde Broadus has three children, two with his current partner Soraya and one from his past relationship with Jessica Kyzer. Photo: @1lovesociety

Source: Instagram

Today, he is a proud father of three children. He welcomed another son in early 2021 with his partner Soraya and named him Skylar.

Snoop Dogg's son, Corde Broadus, is a father of four, but sadly one of his child Kai passed away ten days after being born. Although he has appeared in his father's music videos, he leans more towards acting and stars in We the Party comedy film.

READ ALSO: Derek Hough's net worth, age, education, married, show, awards, profiles

Briefly.co.za shared an article about Derek Hough's net worth. If you are a fan of the dancing show Dancing With The Stars, you perhaps know Derek Hough. He is a judge but was also a participant who has won six times in different seasons.

More so, he has also been a judge at World of Dance over the last four seasons the show has aired. So please get to know of his net worth in 2021 in this read!

Source: Briefly.co.za