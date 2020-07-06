Dr Dre wife bio: Kids, ethnic background, divorce, pics

Nicole Kendra Plotzker, also known as, Nicole Young or Nicole Threat, is an American lawyer. She is the wife of rapper Dr Dre, a legendary hip-hop rapper and music producer. Dr Dre wife is more engaged in the entertainment industry together with her husband more than her profession.

Nicole is among the lucky few women who become famous for marrying celebrities. Before her marriage to Dr Dre, not so much was known about her. Fortunately, all that changed the moment she exchanged her vows with the renowned rapper and producer.

Dr Dre wife profile summary

Dr Dre wife name: Nicole Young

Nicole Young Birth name: Nicole Kendra Plotzker

Nicole Kendra Plotzker Dr Dre wife birthday : 1st January 1970

: 1st January 1970 Age : 51 years

: 51 years Place of birth: United States of America

United States of America Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Gender : Female

: Female Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : African-American

: African-American Height: 5 feet 5 inches

5 feet 5 inches Weight: 132 lbs

132 lbs Marital status : Divorced

: Divorced Children : Truly Young, Truice Young

: Truly Young, Truice Young Profession : Former attorney, housewife

: Former attorney, housewife Net worth: $13 million

Dr Dre wife biography

Nicole was born as Nicole Kendra Plotzker on 1st January 1970 in the United States of America. Even though she is one of the public figures in the United States, she prefers to maintain a private life.

How old is Nicole Young?

She is 51 years old as of 2021. Dr Dre wife ethnic background is Afro-American. Her parents were from Africa, but she was brought up in a small hometown in the United States.

Nicole Young's education

The former attorney completed her high school education from one of the private schools in California. Later, she graduated with a Juris Doctor degree from a renowned university.

After her studies, Nicole worked for a while as a lawyer. Upon getting married, she quit her career in law. Nicole needed ample time to take care of her husband and children.

Husband and marriage

Nicole Young has been married twice. She was first married to NBA player Sedale Threatt. The duo had tied the knot when she left him for the rapper, Dr Dre. Sedale Threatt played for the like of Seattle SuperSonics, Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers among others.

The duo was married for three years before the divorce. They cited misunderstanding as well as other problems as the cause of the separation.

Dr Dre and Nicole met in early 1996 and began dating almost immediately after. After a few months, the duo tied the knot in May 1996 at a ceremony attended by close friends and family members.

On 29th June 2020, Nicole filed for divorce in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Dr Dre wife and kids

Nicole and her popular husband have been blessed with two lovely kids. These kids are Truice Young and Truly Young. Truice is a recent graduate and is passionate about music.

Dr Dre wife become the stepmother to five kids from Dr Dre's previous relationships. These were two daughters: Tyra Young and La Tanya Danielle Young, and three sons: Marcel Young, Curtis Young, and Andre Young Jr. Unfortunately, Andre Young Jr. passed away in 2008 due to drug overdose.

Dr Dre wife divorce

Nicole Young filed for divorce in June 2020. She cited a long time irreconcilable differences as the reason for filing for divorce. Dr Dre came out to reveal that Young had signed a prenup before their marriage.

In September 2020 it was reported that during the divorce proceedings, Dre's wife asked for a whopping $2 million as spousal support from his ex-husband. Here is the breakdown of the monthly expenses she is requesting:

Laundry and cleaning - $10,000

Clothes - $135,000

Education (tuition and living expenses) - $60,000

Entertainment - $900,000

Charitable contributions - $125,000

Mortgage - $100,000

Telephone, cell phone, e-mail - $20,000

In June 2021, it was announced that Young had won a huge victory in her spousal support battle against her former husband. According to The Sun, the court ordered Dre to pay $293,306 per month to Nicole.

Net worth

Even though she is not a celebrity, Nicole has worked hard as a lawyer. She has garnered fortunes, considering that she is the wife of Dr Dre who is a billionaire.

As of 2021, her estimated net worth stands at $13 million. Nicole owns a mega-mansion in Los Angeles valued at $40 million.

Dr Dre ex wife pics

Dr Dre ex wife is a beautiful person from the inside out. Her character and behaviour are a reflection of her great personality. Kendra's glow, composure, and confidence are seen in all her photos. Here are some of the best.

1. Family affair

Nothing beats the joy that comes with family togetherness and support. When the entire family is there to show you love and support on your big day, the memories stick for life.

2. Couple goals

For the 24 years, they have been married, Nicole and Dr Dre have been serving us nothing but couple goals. Dr Dre wife has been the most powerful support system in his career in the entertainment industry. She even quit her job to offer him support.

3. Public display of affection

It does not hurt every once in a while to display some little affection while in public. A little kiss on the forehead, a peck, or even holding hands sends a great message to your partner. Dr Dre wife is enjoying a peck from her husband.

It is not every day that a career woman chooses to quit her job and take care of her man and kids. Dr Dre wife has been a healthy support system for her family. In the phase of divorce, we can only wish her all the best.

