Who is Brittany Nassif? Everything about Paul Nassif's wife

Many recognise Dr Paul Nassif from the popular E! series Botched and Dr 90210. As a renowned plastic surgeon and television personality, he has captivated audiences with his expertise. Interestingly, his wife, Brittany Nassif, also works in a related field. But who is she, and what more is there to know about her?

Brittany Pattakos and Dr Paul Nassif at the Brooks Brothers annual holiday celebration in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone, JC Olivera (modified by author)

Brittany Nassif is a medical assistant, licensed skincare specialist, and fitness enthusiast. She is primarily recognised as Dr Paul Nassif's wife and has been in the spotlight since they married in 2019. Here is everything you need to know about the celebrity spouse and her relationship with the renowned doctor.

Profile summary

Full name Brittany Nassif Gender Female Date of birth 3 January 1991 Age 33 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Greek Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'9" (180 cm) Weight 59 kg (131 lbs) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Tamike Pattakos Father Michael Pattakos Siblings 2 Marital status Married Husband Paul Sabin Nassif Children 1 College Estrella Mountain Community College Profession Medical specialist, Internet personality Social media Instagram

Who is Brittany Nassif?

She is a fitness enthusiast born Brittany Pattakos in the United States. Her parents, Michael and Tamike Pattakos, are of Greek descent. She has a twin sister named Jessica, and according to an Instagram post, she also has a brother named Corey Pattakos.

What is Brittany Nassif's age?

She is 33 years old and was born on 3 January 1991. This means that Paul Nassif's wife's age difference from his is 29.

Fast facts on Brittany Nassif. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg on Getty Images (modified by author)

Educational background

Brittany earned her Licensed Nursing Assistant certification at Estrella Mountain Community College from 2012 to 2013. She then ran a programme at the same college from 2012 to 2017 and obtained an Associate of Science degree in nursing.

What does Brittany Nassif do for a living?

According to her LinkedIn profile, the celebrity spouse is a medical assistant at the Center for Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. Initially, she worked as an office manager at Estrella Ranch Collision. She transitioned to healthcare as a patient care technician at Banner Thunderbird Hospital and Phoenix Children's Hospital.

She is currently a certified Coolsculpting specialist at NassifMD Medical Spa. In addition to her medical career, she founded Oneira, a company that offers holiday and house decorations.

How did Paul Nassif and Brittany meet?

According to Hollywood Life, the couple first met mid-2017 at a medical meeting. They confirmed their relationship in May 2018 and went public in July 2018. Dr Paul proposed to Brittany in June 2019 with an engagement ring, according to TMZ, that cost around $165,000.

When was Brittany Nassif's wedding?

Following their engagement, Brittany and the plastic surgeon married on 28 September 2019 at St. Nicholas Antiochian Orthodox Church in Los Angeles. They held a second celebration in Santorini, Greece, on 6 October 2019. In excitement, Brittany told E! News:

To have so many loved ones is the greatest gift. The Greek people welcomed us with open arms and made us feel truly at home...This was the most exciting start to our marriage. We are thrilled to share our lives together.

Paul Nassif and Brittany at a Daytime Hollywood Beauty Awards held in Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Who was Paul Nassif's first wife?

The doctor's first wife was The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Adrienne Maloof. They married in 2002 and share three children but divorced in 2012. Though divorced, the ex-lovers still commit to co-parenting their children. As published on Bravo TV, Paul stated the following:

Adrienne and I had a very public, maybe not the nicest divorce, but one thing that we both became very mature on and said, 'Hey, we have children and we need to pull together since we're two separate households. We need to come together as a team. We need to be consistent. We need to communicate with each other...We do things together with the kids a lot.

How many children does Paul Nassif have?

Paul Nassif's kids are four. He has three sons, Gavin, Colin, and Christian, with his ex-wife, Adrienne Maloof.

With his current wife, Brittany Pattakos, he welcomed a daughter, Paulina Anne, on 12 October 2020. In an Instagram post, the couple also announced their second pregnancy in July 2024, expecting a baby boy in January 2025.

What is Brittany Nassif's net worth?

Her net worth is not publicly available. However, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Brittany Nassif's husband has an estimated net worth of $40 million. He amassed this through his successful career in plastic surgery and television appearances.

Brittany and her daughter, Pauline, at Disneyland. Photo: @brittanypattakos on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Frequently asked questions

By being the spouse of a celebrity doctor, Brittany has captured the interest of many. Some questions people ask about her and her family, and the best answers given are below:

What is Brittany Pattakos' nationality? According to The Sun, she is American but of Greek origin.

According to The Sun, she is American but of Greek origin. When did Paul Nassif marry Brittany? They got married on 28 September 2019.

They got married on 28 September 2019. What is Brittany Nassif's job? She is a certified Coolsculpting specialist and runs a decor business.

She is a certified Coolsculpting specialist and runs a decor business. Is Paul Nassif still married to Brittany? The couple has been married since 2019 and are still together.

The couple has been married since 2019 and are still together. How old is Paul Nassif? The TV star is 62 years old as of 2024.

The TV star is 62 years old as of 2024. Does Paul Nassif have twins? He has twin sons, Christian and Collin, with his ex-wife.

He has twin sons, Christian and Collin, with his ex-wife. Who was Dr Nassif's ex-wife? He was married to television personality and co-star Adrienne Maloof.

Brittany Nassif is a medical specialist best known as the wife of E! series star Paul Nassif. Since their marriage in 2019, she has gained considerable attention. Alongside her public role, she has also developed a successful career, working with her husband and making a name for herself in her own right.

