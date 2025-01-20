Controversial Sangoma Gogo Maweni Allegedly Arrested for Assault With 5 Pending Murder Cases
- Gogo Maweni was allegedly thrown in the slammer over an assault charge with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm
- The controversial sangoma was reportedly arrested at her home and is also being investigated for five murder cases
- The revelations come after she ended her beef with Gogo Skhotheni, who had initially accused her of being a killer
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Haibo! Gogo Maweni is apparently being investigated over an assault charge and multiple murder cases!
Gogo Maweni allegedly arrested
Gogo Maweni's pristine life is apparently crumbling down after she was allegedly arrested at her home on Sunday, 19 January 2025.
The controversial sangoma is said to be facing assault charges with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Not only that, but a case record shared by Paballo_maseko_reveals that Gogo Maweni is also linked to five murder cases between 2020 and 2024, which are being investigated:
"The suspect was detained at Mondeor SAPS and will be appearing in the Protea Magistrates Court on 2025-01-20, where bail will be opposed."
This comes shortly after Gogo Skhotheni accused Maweni of being a murderer.
Although the ladies eventually called a truce on their ongoing feud, it now begs the question of what else was said that needed substantiating.
Here's what Mzansi said about Gogo Maweni's alleged arrest
Netizens are shocked, more so about the alleged murder charges, and are demanding answers:
izidabazabantu said:
"It’s sad that SAPS only woke up to do their job 'cause of a TikTok live."
Collen_KM was shocked:
"Wait, Gogo Maweni is a suspect in 5 murders?"
iAmKudaMaynard was confused:
"Whoa. She is a serial killer?"
DukeofVaal66 put two and two together:
"So, when Gogo Skhotheni was on a rant asking questions about these cases, she actually opened a can of worms. She really wanted Gogo Maweni arrested and she did it!"
MatshidisoAnnen demanded:
"Oh, she must go to prison because what the hell is this?"
sabbz_2l posted:
"I knew she had lost all conscience after digging people's graves at midnight on live TV."
Another sangoma exposes Gogo Maweni
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a netizen claiming that another sangoma had been threatened by Gogo Maweni.
According to the post, the woman accused Maweni of putting her life in danger, even involving inkabi in doing her dirty work.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za