Gogo Maweni was allegedly thrown in the slammer over an assault charge with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm

The controversial sangoma was reportedly arrested at her home and is also being investigated for five murder cases

The revelations come after she ended her beef with Gogo Skhotheni, who had initially accused her of being a killer

Gogo Maweni is reportedly being investigated for assault. Images: dr_maweni

Source: Instagram

Haibo! Gogo Maweni is apparently being investigated over an assault charge and multiple murder cases!

Gogo Maweni allegedly arrested

Gogo Maweni's pristine life is apparently crumbling down after she was allegedly arrested at her home on Sunday, 19 January 2025.

The controversial sangoma is said to be facing assault charges with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Not only that, but a case record shared by Paballo_maseko_reveals that Gogo Maweni is also linked to five murder cases between 2020 and 2024, which are being investigated:

"The suspect was detained at Mondeor SAPS and will be appearing in the Protea Magistrates Court on 2025-01-20, where bail will be opposed."

Gogo Maweni is allegedly facing assault and murder investigations. Image: dr_maweni

Source: Instagram

This comes shortly after Gogo Skhotheni accused Maweni of being a murderer.

Although the ladies eventually called a truce on their ongoing feud, it now begs the question of what else was said that needed substantiating.

Here's what Mzansi said about Gogo Maweni's alleged arrest

Netizens are shocked, more so about the alleged murder charges, and are demanding answers:

izidabazabantu said:

"It’s sad that SAPS only woke up to do their job 'cause of a TikTok live."

Collen_KM was shocked:

"Wait, Gogo Maweni is a suspect in 5 murders?"

iAmKudaMaynard was confused:

"Whoa. She is a serial killer?"

DukeofVaal66 put two and two together:

"So, when Gogo Skhotheni was on a rant asking questions about these cases, she actually opened a can of worms. She really wanted Gogo Maweni arrested and she did it!"

MatshidisoAnnen demanded:

"Oh, she must go to prison because what the hell is this?"

sabbz_2l posted:

"I knew she had lost all conscience after digging people's graves at midnight on live TV."

Another sangoma exposes Gogo Maweni

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a netizen claiming that another sangoma had been threatened by Gogo Maweni.

According to the post, the woman accused Maweni of putting her life in danger, even involving inkabi in doing her dirty work.

