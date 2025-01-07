Gogo Skhotheni and Gogo Maweni are embroiled in a heated feud, making headlines for exchanging accusations on social media

Skhotheni accused Maweni of having two murder cases, sharing case numbers and daring her to take legal action following Maweni's claims about Skhotheni and Mpumelelo Mseleku

Social media users reacted by calling their behaviour childish and speculating the feud is either serious or staged for clout

The gloves are officially off between Mzansi's popular sangomas, Gogo Skhotheni and Goo Maweni. The two have been making headlines and charting trends for spilling hot tea about each other on social media.

Gogo Skhotheni has revealed that Gogo Skhotheni is linked to two murder cases. Image: @dr_maweni and @gogo_skhotheni

Source: Instagram

Gogo Skhotheni makes shocking allegations

Just when you thought Skhotheni and Maweni's war was over, Gogo Skhotheni dropped a bombshell that shocked social media users. Following the Izangoma Zodumo star's allegations about Gogo Skhotheni sleeping with Mpumelelo Mseleku, fellow celebrity Kelly Khumalo tried to intervene, but it did not work.

A video circulating on social media shows the Venting Podcast host accusing Gogo Maweni of having two murder cases. The unfazed Skhotheni even shared the case numbers for the cases and dared Maweni to take her to court if she was lying. Take a look at the video below:

Fans react to Skhotheni's allegations against Maweni

Social media users weighed in on the ongoing fight between the sangomas. Many said they were being childish, while others accused them of chasing clout.

@Tmohlahli1 said:

"These people are acting, they are just entertaining us."

@SAMISTOS wrote:

"This girl is too beautiful to be doing what she is doing on socials."

@Tebogo16_09 added:

"Their fight is really serious now, and all this started after GS called out DZ."

@NtwanaYaModimo commented:

"I was wondering why those allegations didn’t make the news. People were brutally murdered in the south of Joburg."

@NKOSIKATI added:

"I love Skhotheni; she’s brave. Uyadzelela lo Maweni."

Maweni allegedly bewitched Skhotheni in video

As netizens continue to watch the beef between Gogo Skhotheni and Maweni unfold with new files each day, it looks like Maweni wants to end it on her terms.

