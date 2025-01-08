South African traditional healer Gogo Maweni was recently hit with more damning allegations

A viewer of the Moja Love reality TV show Izangoma Zodumo recalled another sangoma feeling threatened by Maweni

Maweni's husband has even intervened in the gith as he went on TikTok Live to speak about the gay rumours started by Skhotheni

South Africans are growing concerned over Gogo Maweni's and Gogo Skhotheni's actions. Their fight has taken a nasty turn.

Gogo Maweni and her fight with Gogo Skhotheni has brought back previous allegations against Maweni. Image: @dr_maweni, @gogo_skhotheni

Source: Instagram

More allegations taint Gogo Maweni's image

The fight between Gogo Maweni and Gogo Skhotheni has gotten so bad. Netizens are starting to question whether Maweni is the victim or perpetrator.

Viewers of the TV show Izangoma Zodumo recall Gogo Ingwemabala apparently tweeting that Gogo Maweni allegedly hired hitmen and endangered her life. This was in reference to concerns over her sudden exit from the show.

"They all can’t be wrong about Maweni," NMikateko dlovu added.

Netizens react to damning claims about Maweni

Some viewers who watched the show also recall this incident, while others slammed the ladies.

@MimiLegend8 backed the claim:

"I remember the tweets from Ingwe, and Maweni has reason to be jealous of her because that lady is gifted to help people, unlike M, who only excels in the dark arts."

@012Regg joked:

"They must get a new show called Impi ye Zangoma."

@Mikateko_Ndlovu laughed:

"Please😂"

@OshunEtta said:

"I remember this."

@kgaugel77410282 advised:

"And her actions are not helping."

Gogo Maweni's husband breaks his silence

Shortly after the fight became dangerously nasty, Sabelo Mgube, Gogo Maweni's husband, told his side of the story. He spoke about the origins of the gay rumours and why he feels Gogo Skhotheni dislikes him.

He also mentioned why he chose to distance himself from the drama.

"I had mentioned before that I do not want to get involved in women's fights. I see people on the side asking me to intervene, but as a man, I cannot do that. These are things that I do not take seriously," he said.

Kelly Khumalo weighs in Gogo Skhotheni and Maweni's fight

In a previous report from Briefly News, singer Kelly Khumalo intervened in the fight between Gogo Skhotheni and Gogo Maweni, adding her opinion.

Khumalo expressed her disappointment in the ladies for having a heated fight on social media and advised them to respect their calling.

