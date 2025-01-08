Kelly Khumalo lost her cool when a journalist mistook her for the late Winnie Khumalo

The controversial singer didn't take lightly to the error and charged at the news platform head-on, citing disrespect and recklessness

Mzansi had a good laugh amid the tragedy, with the journalist also correcting themself and apologising

A journalist mistook Kelly Khumalo for Winnie Khumalo and announced her "passing". Images: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape, Instagram/ winnie_khumalo, Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Yikes! It was a bad day for Kelly Khumalo after she was mistaken for Winnie Khumalo and declared dead.

Kelly Khumalo drags journalist

In the wake of Winnie Khumalo's tragic death, Kelly Khumalo gained some unexpected publicity after an eNCA reporter made a horrible mistake.

Shahan Ramkissoon faced backlash after he swapped Winnie's name for Kelly's during his segment while announcing the Live My Life singer's passing, and Kelly did not take kindly to that error.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

On her now-deactivated Instagram page, the singer-turned-sangoma responded by criticising eNCA, accusing them of being reckless and thinking less of her:

"You may hate or even think less of me; however, this is very reckless, ignorant and disrespectful not only to me but to those who love and care about me, especially my kids. Put some respect on my name."

The journalist, however, later owned up to the mistake and apologised:

Here's what Mzansi said about the eNCA blunder

Netizens were in stitches, with some claiming the "mistake" was intentional:

sanban3cnknd laughed:

"I'd like to believe he did it on purpose 'cause he's messy vele."

c_yar1 joked:

"Imagine being declared dead while you're alive."

Shirlez said:

"She is very quick to spot her name in the mud, yet we are still yet to know who killed Senzo."

Nkosinathi_99 said:

"Knowing how dramatic Shahan is, he did it on purpose."

meme_museum36 was in stitches:

"It's very intentional, and I am here for it."

NAZEEM_G8 claimed:

"They want her to follow Senzo Meyiwa."

Kelly Khumalo intervenes in Gogo Skhotheni and Maweni drama

In more Kelly Khumalo updates, Briefly News shared the singer's message to Gogo Maweni and Gogo Skhotheni.

The singer urged them to keep the peace, respect their ancestors, and be prudent with their gifts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News