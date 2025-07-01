The executive producer of Muvhango is reportedly not yet out of the trenches with the taxman

According to reports, Duma Ndlovu's bill owed to SARS has increased, and he has been served with several letters of demand to pay back the money

This comes after reports that the famous Tshivenda soapie stood to be cancelled after two decades

‘Muvhango’ executive producer, Duma Ndlovu, has yet to settle his bill with SARS. Images: Duma Ndlovu

Duma Ndlovu is said to still be in the mud with SARS, and his bill continues to increase.

How much does Duma Ndlovu owe SARS?

Muvhango executive producer Duma Ndlovu is still under fire with the South African Revenue Services (SARS), and it's not looking pretty.

The famous producer has reportedly been running from his obligations with SARS, with Briefly News reporting on Ndlovu's 2024 arrest for allegedly failing to declare his personal income. This allegedly resulted in SARS losing R25M.

Duma Ndlovu reportedly owes SARS a massive multi-million-rand bill. Image: Duma Ndlovu

According to Sunday World, the businessman's production company, Rhythm World Production, reportedly failed to settle a R11M value-added tax (VAT) bill, forcing SARS to apply for a default judgment.

The bill, which was originally under R10M, increased due to penalties of over R140K and more than R1M in interest. This was after SARS sent the company two letters of demand.

In the letters, Ndlovu is asked to either settle the money entirely or in portions, or risk having his assets auctioned.

SARS reportedly sent Duma Ndlovu two letters of demand following rumours that his show, 'Muvhango,' would be cancelled. Image: Duma Ndlovu

Although he is reported to have paid an undisclosed portion of the bill, it appears his money troubles are far from over.

Muvhango cast reportedly goes unpaid

Meanwhile, trouble appears to have once again found Ndlovu's famous soapie, Muvhango, after the cast went unpaid.

Briefly News reports that the show, having run for over 20 years, is nearing its final days - again.

This comes after it was reported to be ending in 2024, news that sparked both outrage and heartbreak across the country, both from past and current viewers of the show, and even actors.

Dingaan Khumalo, who played James Motsamai in the famous soapie, bid farewell to Muvhango in a heartfelt interview.

Briefly News shared the actor's farewell message, where he recalled acting opposite Mara Louw and Sindi Dlathu:

"It was very nice to be welcomed by those people, they were warm-hearted. These were people who were looking out for me in the industry."

Khumalo joined the show in 2001, three years after it first aired in 1998, a move that would later make him a household name.

