‘Muvhango’ Producer Duma Ka Ndlovu Reportedly Arrested on R25M Tax Fraud Allegations, Mzansi Reacts
- The producer of Muvhango has reportedly been arrested over tax fraud allegations
- Duma Ka Ndlovu, along with two others, were taken into custody on Monday night, and he has since been granted bail
- Mzansi is stunned by the news, where some hoped his cast wouldn't be affected while others want him arrested
The producer of Muvhango is said to be in a sticky situation after being arrested for tax fraud.
Duma Ka Ndlovu arrested for tax fraud
Muvhango is once again topping social media trends, and this time, it's not over staff non-payment - well, not yet, anyway.
The show's producer, Duma Ka Ndlovu, was allegedly arrested on Monday night, 30 September 2024, over tax fraud allegations.
He and two others suspected of being his accomplices, or "tax practitioners" according to eNCA's Heidi Giokos, were taken into custody.
Ndlovu, who is also behind the hit show Queen Modjadji, reportedly owes the tax man around a whopping R25M and is facing charges of contravention of the Tax Administration Act. He was later granted bail of R100K:
"He has pleaded not guilty to the charges; his bail is unopposed from the state. He tells the court he is not a risk to the public and releasing him on bail would be no risk."
Mzansi reacts to Duma Ka Ndlovu's arrest
Netizens are stunned by the producer's arrest and want him to pay for his crimes:
Razkill_99 was stunned:
"It never ceases to amaze me how much crime is being done by people who are capable of being rich or building wealth legitimately."
Sinelizwi_ said:
"Haibo! I hope none of his actors will go unpaid."
Ayola_M wrote:
"No wonder the industry is the way it is."
7510bossi demanded:
"He's been milking actors for years; it's about time they arrest him."
Keneilwe23 warned:
"If there is one entity one should never ever defraud, it's SARS. They will come after you when you least expect it."
Source: Briefly News
