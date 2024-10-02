Senzo Meyiwa’s Brother Sfiso Claims Kelly Khumalo Used Muti on Late Goalkeeper, Mzansi Weighs In
- Senzo Meyiwa's brother made some bold claims about her brother and Kelly Khumalo
- Sfiso claims that the singer used muti on the late Orlando Pirates goalie to trap him in a relationship
- The allegations sent Mzansi into a tailspin as many debated about the couple's relationship
Senzo Meyiwa's brother claims that Kelly Khumalo used a love potion on the late Orlando Pirates goalkeeper.
Senzo Meyiwa's brother fires shots at Kelly Khumalo
As progress in the Senzo Meyiwa case stalls, the late goalkeeper's brother spoke about Senzo's relationship with Kelly Khumalo that seemingly cost him his life.
In the latest episode of Podcast and Chill, Sfiso Meyiwa discussed the pair's controversial romance, which was established while Senzo was already married.
According to Sfiso, his brother attempted a relationship with Kelly but later changed his mind to just wanting a one-night stand:
"He came home one night and showed me their texts and said he wanted her as his girlfriend. I warned him about dating celebrities, he told me that he's just going to hit and run."
Sfiso alleges that after hooking up, Kelly would try to contact Senzo, and he'd ignore her calls, but the singer would not back down without a fight:
"We warned him, but there's no way of convincing someone under a love potion. Kelly once slept at our gate all night waiting for him until he showed up, and she told him that a one-night stand was something she wouldn't allow."
Twitter (X) user MDN News shared the clip:
Mzansi weighs in on Sfiso Meyiwa's claims
Netizens are stunned by the allegations and called for Kelly's arrest:
Nkosi_Shebi said:
"There you have it, folks. Arrest Kelly Khumalo and throw away the key."
BellsWaDee suspected:
"The same korobela was giving to Jub Jub."
Chidiebere_01 wrote:
"Arrest Kelly Khumalo now!"
Meanwhile, others weren't convinced and instead called Senzo out for betraying his wife:
Dr_Shiyaklenga said:
"Being a womaniser doesn't end well; I hope brothers are learning. It's either you die, or you end up broke."
thloogi wasn't impressed:
"Men are genuinely so lame, like, I can’t. Do you not feel lame doing this?"
LeboRed1 was disappointed:
"A whole married man wanting to hit and run."
Senzo Meyiwa's widow remarries
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Senzo Meyiwa's widow finding love.
Mandisa Mkhize is said to be getting married a decade after Senzo was killed, and Mzansi was happy for her.
