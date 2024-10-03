Cassper Nyovest’s Wife Pulane Seemingly Shades Rapper’s Baby Mama Thobeka Majozi in Spicy Post
- Cassper Nyovest's wife, Pulane Phoolo, seemingly threw shade at the rapper's baby mama, Thobeka Majozi
- She mocked the women her man was involved with, seemingly boasting about bagging Nyovest
- The shade came in at bad timing after Bexx revealed how Cassper betrayed her when their son fell ill, and Mzansi was not impressed
Ouch! Did Cassper Nyovest's wife throw shade at his baby mama? The rapper's cheating scandal is getting messier by the minute.
Pulane Phoolo throws shade at Thobeka Majozi
Things are unravelling after Cassper Nyovest's baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, exposed how he betrayed her after their son was diagnosed with cancer.
Although the rapper has publicly apologised for his actions after fans began attacking him, posts by his wife did not make things any better.
Twitter (X) user sanelenkosixx shared the tea about when Pulane boasted about her marriage and seemingly threw shade at Bexx.
During another one of her Q and A sessions, a followed asked Mrs Phoolo how she felt about people saying she wasn't meant to be Cassper's wife, and her response was rather spicy, to say the least:
"Okay, then who was? And why didn't he marry them?"
Although the comment is old, it was unearthed in the middle of the cheating scandal, making things ten times worse for the Phoolos.
Mzansi weighs in on Pulane's comment
Netizens are not impressed by Pulane's attitude and vowed to be there when things fall apart:
MsMamma_ said:
"My thing is, she could have chosen not to respond to these, but she was itching to make it known that she won."
TsitsiNotha wrote:
"Yeah, she doesn’t want a peaceful co-parenting space for the child. She is clearly trying to fight Thobeka; that is why the sisters don’t mess with her."
boyes_lydia highlighted:
"Men almost always cheat with arrogant, nasty-spirited women like this; she is literally gloating. Evil."
MaMsibi_Omuhle warned:
"Men are way too volatile to be this confident about them."
Cassper Nyovest shares his side of the story
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Cassper Nyovest addressing the cheating scandal.
The rapper apologised to his baby mama and said he hopes other men will learn from what he did.
