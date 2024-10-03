Cassper Nyovest faced backlash after his baby mama, Thobeka Majozi, revealed he cheated on her with his now-wife, Pulane Mojaki, while their son Khotso battled cancer

Cassper, now a born-again Christian, admitted to his wrongdoings, calling himself a "vile human being" in response to criticism

Social media users slammed his explanation, with many feeling he lacked genuine accountability and empathy towards his family

Cassper Nyovest has faced massive backlash on social media following his baby mama, Thobeka Majozi's explosive post. Thobeka revealed that the rapper cheated on her with his now-wife, Pulane Mojaki, while their son Khotso battled cancer.

Cassper Nyovest has responded to cheating allegations by Thobeka Majozi. Image: @bexxdoesitbetter and @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest explains why he cheated on Bexx

Mzansi rapper Cassper Nyovest found himself trending on social media after his baby mama revealed that he cheated on her. Social media users blasted the star, who is now a born-again Christian, for neglecting his sick son.

Many took to the rapper's page to share their thoughts about what he did. A screenshot shared on X by @MaDhlomo_ shows one user saying:

"Cheating while your child is diagnosed with cancer is diabolical."

Responding to the user, Mufasa seemingly owned up to his wrongdoings and shared that he cheated because he was a vile human. He replied:

"I agree. It's amazing how selfish one can be at times. I was a very vile human being."

SA reacts to Cassper Nyovest's explanation

Social media called out the rapper. Many said Cassper Nyovest doesn't seem apologetic about what he did to his baby mama.

@HemeraWoods said:

"He basically said “so what are you going to do?”

@_MGLKD_ commented:

"So you mean to tell me aniboni kuthi THIS has a back story to all of it?"

@Mokhwibitxwane added:

"Self reflection is important, and you've got to acknowledge it sometimes."

@YoTAle1 wrote:

"The internet doesn’t forget his son will see how arrogant he was… next this he’ll be telling his child “ I was young”😭"

@Real_Lekgowa commented:

"I see a lot of people here saying he's taking accountability. Admitting to wring doing is worlds apart from taking accountability. Accountability starts with apologising to the victim and coming correct."

