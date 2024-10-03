Global site navigation

South Africans Unearth AKA and Bonang Matheba’s Cheating Saga Amid Cassper Nyovest Scandal
by  Moroba Moroeng 3 min read
  • Peeps recently brought back AKA and Bonang Matheba's controversial cheating scandal
  • This after Cassper Nyovest's dirty laundry was aired, with netizens comparing the rapper's foul history with their baby mamas
  • However, many concluded that despite the level of Cassper's cruelty, AKA was no saint either

Mzansi compared AKA and Cassper Nyovest
Netizens brought up AKA and Bonang Matheba’s cheating scandal after Cassper Nyovest was exposed. Images: joy_zelda, casspernyovest
Source: Twitter

The details of Cassper Nyovest's cheating scandal had Mzansi looking back to when AKA was in a similar situation and deserted his baby mama.

Mzansi unearths AKA and Bonang Matheba drama

Cassper Nyovest's cheating saga reminded Mzansi of another messy infidelity drama that shook the country some years back - AKA and Bonang Matheba.

You'll remember that the once power couple dated on and off before ultimately calling it quits. Like Cassper's scandal, they got together at a critical time in AKA's relationship - when DJ Zinhle was pregnant.

As many fans of the late rapper reminisced on his spicy clapbacks and how he would have reacted to his enemy's scandal, Twitter (X) user Ketso28 argued that he was no different from Mufasa.

From flaunting his side relationship on social media to missing important doctors' appointments with DJ Zinhle, like his lyrics on Composure, AKA and Cassper were one and the same:

"AKA cheated on Zinhle while she was pregnant. Do not make it seem like he was a good man either, lmao."

What you need to know about Cassper Nyovest's cheating scandal

Mzansi reacts to AKA and Cassper Nyovest comparison

Netizens agreed that both rappers were not saints, with some saying AKA never claimed to be a good person:

Yenziwe_98 defended AKA:

"He never pretended to be a good person, too."

Bianca_RM_ bashed Bonang:

"How is it that the women who participate in the cheating get lashings, but Bonang is an exception? She literally dated that man for five months while Zinhle was pregnant and continued even after he humiliated Zinhle on social media."

LuKayMampuru wrote:

"I loved Kiernan, but I also wanted to say this. He was no different from Cassper where that is concerned."

MissMbongwa said:

"He and B visited Zinhle while she was in hospital after a pregnancy health scare, knowing full well they were getting it on."

Abiathar_m posted:

"The difference is that he never pretended to be a good man."

Slik Talk addresses Riky Rick and Cassper Nyovest's relationship

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Slik Talk's claims that Riky Rick reached out to him after he criticised Cassper Nyovest in one of his videos.

The controversial YouTuber revealed that Makhado confirmed his comments about Cassper and saw through his "nice guy" act.

Source: Briefly News

