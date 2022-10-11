AKA and Cassper Nyovest's beef continues to grow as they recently had a public clash face to face

The two enemy rappers have had a long-standing quarrel that Cassper wants to settle in the boxing ring

Cassper was in the venue where AKA was doing a show, and things did not go well when they saw each other

AKA and Cassper Nyovest clash at any given opportunity. The two have been at it for nearly a decade, and the latest was when Cassper lost it thanks to a daring stunt from his nemesis.

AKA got on Cassper's nerves after he performed his hit diss track against Mufasa, 'Composure'. Image: Instagram/@casspernyovest/ Getty Images./Gallo Images

Cassper could not handle it when AKA rapped Composure in his presence. The two artists had a confrontation outside the venue after it all went down, and netizens reacted.

Did AKA and Cassper Nyovest fight?

AKA ignored Cassper's boxing match challenge and performed his diss track against Cassper. The tea is Supa Mega rapped the shady song right in front of Cas, who was infuriated.

Tweeps react to Cassper's failed confrontation

The live performance of Composure ruffled Cassper's feathers as he tried to confront AKA face to face at the occasion. Netizens shared thoughts on Cassper Nyovest's reaction to hearing his own diss track live.

Some fans had a back-and-forth:

@RonnyMhlanga commented:

"Cassper winning one staged fight nyana now he think he's a street fighter."

@MphatsweGomotso commented:

"You guys are both +30 and have kids, hang it up yho."

@Themba65531838 commented:

"Dude just leave AKA alone everything will be fine. Tried to kick while he was greaving now calling him out for a boxing match which he doesn't hve interest in. You are aware that his retaliations be ferocious AF because he a lose cannon he doesnt mess around. Just leave him alone."

@PalesaJade commented:

"This is an obsession....just be honest with yourself you sleep eat drink AKA and it pains you to know he doesn't think about you, let it go man u grown for this."

@TheEnigmatic14k commented:

"MFs really said Cassper pulled up on Kiernan with a squad but theres evidence that proves otherwise, ya'll's hate for Cassper runs deep in your soul and veins. Y'all really really HATE that man huh? Y'all really wish a lot of ill will on brodie huh? Y'all are pathetic."

"It gets crazy sometimes": AKA reacts to clip of fan dragging him by the leg

Briefly News previously reported that AKA admitted that being famous gets hard. The star shared a clip of an overexcited fan doing the most to see him.

The man went past security and reached Supa Mega. He tugged on AKA's leg before security got him off.

Mzansi Twitter users had various reactions. Many were impressed with the award-winning rapper for not getting angry. Others praised the Fela In Versace rapper for being mature.

