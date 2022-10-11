AKA has reacted to a video of a fan who jumped onto the stage and pulled his leg while performing

Reacting to the short clip he posted on his social media pages, the rapper admitted that being a star is not always a walk in the park

Social media users were impressed by how the Lemons(Lemonade) rapper handled himself after the incident

AKA has taken to his social media pages to admit that being a public figure is not always a walk in the park. The top Mzansi rapper shared a video showing the moment an overzealous fan climbed onto the stage while the star was performing.

AKA has reacted to a video of a fan who dragged him during a performance. Image: @akaworldwide and Getty Images.

In the clip, the man went past security and hopped onto the stage. He then began pulling the Energy rapper's leg before security came and removed him. AKA wrote:

"IT GETS CRAZY OUT HERE SOMETIMES."

Mzansi Twitter users flooded AKA's comments section with mixed reactions. Many lauded the award-winning rapper for staying calm when he could have flipped. Others praised the Fela In Versace rapper for deciding to act mature.

@wise30152072 said:

" Nah that’s probably some upcoming artists who understands how anointing works, one touch can give his music career the push it needed."

@MaxwellModiba wrote:

"AKA a changed man for real. He gets pulled by a fan and he does nothing about it but smile!"

@africaisteekey commented:

"THE LOVE COMING FROM THE MEGECY iS TOO MUCH♥️,you just can't handle your self"

@missfaithziqubu noted:

"Trust aka to give his all when he performs. He's really doing this purely for the love of music "

@VuyiMfanakaMa said"

"The love you have for this country will one day be spoken about in history, a super star you are man."

