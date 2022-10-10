King Monada was at a loss for words when a die-hard fan shared a hilarious portrait of him

The Limpopo-based star posted the botched artwork to his social media pages, leaving Mzansi in stitches

Many complained about the big nose, while others pointed out that the artist nailed the length of the star's neck

King Monada appreciates the massive love he gets from his fans. The star had peeps rolling on the floor with laughter when he shared a portrait from a fan.

King Monada has reacted to a hilarious portrait done by one of his followers. Image: @kingmonadamusic.

Social media users made fun of the botched portrait, comparing it to famous artist Rasta, known for his horrible paintings. Many said King Monada's fan should get lessons from Rasta.

Reacting to the portrait on his pages, King Monada joked about reporting the fan to the police. Fans flocked to the comments section with funny comments. He wrote:

@Thandeka J Sekori said:

"Hay the eyes and Nose is worse shame. Something went wrong to him while he was busy, may be he started from the bottom‍♀️‍♀️. Destruction started after he did the neck. After that he went blank shame. Forgive him though."

@Mosaic Musiq wrote:

"He will definitely get life sentence this one ."

@Wesley Phuti Sehlako noted:

"Can you donate atleast 3 inches of your neck my friend was involved in a car accident he could really use a neck transplant. You the only match please king my king."

@Lebogang Maphakela Lephaks commented:

"Lawl the only thing he got right is the neck… The rest ke doti nje."

@skaifhighlight noted:

"I think I know the suspect it’s Rasta don’t tell him i snitch."

