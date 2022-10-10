Popular media personality Sidwell Ngwenya, popularly known as Psyfo, is now a dad following the birth of his son

Psyfo and Amiraah announced the arrival of their cute bundle of joy with heartwarming posts on their social media pages

The stars' fans and industry friends took to their pages to help them celebrate the latest addition to their family

Congratulations are in order for former Generations star Psyfo Ngwenya and his beautiful wife Amiraah, who recently welcomed their baby boy.

Psyfo and Amiraah announced their baby boy's arrival with the sweetest posts. Image: @iammrcroc.

Source: Instagram

The celebrity couple announced their baby's birth with heartwarming videos on their respective Instagram pages. One clip showed them while they were in the hospital, and another showed when Amiraah and the baby were home and settled.

According to TimesLIVE, the doting mom expressed how it warmed her heart to see her husband enjoying every moment of his fatherhood journey. Taking to her Instagram page, she shared a sweet video of the actor and media personality performing the Simba ritual while standing on the balcony. She captioned the post:

"I don’t know how I felt about the shooting of this particular production BUT It warms my heart to see you this excited @iammrcroc congratulations, mate (I apologise if my post is negatively triggering to anyone)."

Fans and industry colleagues congratulated the couple on their baby's safe delivery.

kidxsa said:

"This is amazing. Congratulations to you and yours bro. What a time!"

@dj_sabby commented:

"Congratulations to you and your wife. Life was never the same again. Great times ahead."

@zanelepotelwa added:

"CONGRATULATIONS MOM AND DAD I’m so so happy for you guys!!!! May God BLESS this beautiful journey ahead!!! It’s about to be everything and more!!! YAAAAAAYYY!!!"

@simzngema wrote:

"So all men think of this moment congratulations ❤️"

@leratokganyago noted:

"Congratulations Guys!!"

Zodwa Wabantu gets candid about the number of pregnancies she has terminated during Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Zodwa Wabantu has caused a stir on social media after revealing that she has terminated 11 pregnancies. Social media users have hailed the raunchy dancer for always telling it as it is on her popular show Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored.

The show's latest episode saw the star shooting to the top of Twitter trends, not only because she stripped in front of her family members but because she got candid about some private matters.

Twitter users flocked to the micro-blogging site to share mixed reactions to Zodwa Wabantu's revelation. Many hailed the media personality for understanding the content of a reality TV show, while others said she should filter out some information.

