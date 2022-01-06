Who is Rose Hanbury? Age, family, married, affair, Prince William, net worth

Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, were close friends for over a decade and live a few miles apart in Norfolk. However, there seems to be tension in their relationship after reports emerged in 2019 accusing Rose Hanbury and Prince William of having an affair. The royals were quick to shut the British tabloids from further publications, but the scandal resurfaced online in late December 2021.

Rose Hanbury is the Marchioness of Cholmondeley. Photo: @Max Mumby/Indigo

Source: Getty Images

The Marchioness was initially not as famous as his former close friend Kate Middleton. Many people heard about her when her alleged affair with Prince William was made public. Below is a detailed Rose Hanbury's biography for more about her life.

Rose Hanbury's profiles summary and bio

Full name: Marchioness Sarah Rose Hanbury

Marchioness Sarah Rose Hanbury Date of birth: 15th March 1984

15th March 1984 Age: 37 years in early 2022

37 years in early 2022 Birth sign: Pisces

Pisces Current residence: Houghton Hall estate in Norfolk

Houghton Hall estate in Norfolk Nationality: British

British Gender: Female

Female Marital status: Married

Married Husband: David Rocksavage, the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley (since 2009)

David Rocksavage, the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley (since 2009) Rose Hanbury's children: Three, twins boys, and a daughter

Three, twins boys, and a daughter Parents: Emma and Timothy Hanbury

Emma and Timothy Hanbury Education: Stowe School, Open University

Stowe School, Open University Profession: Former model

Former model Instagram: @rosecholmondeley

Early life and family

The Marchioness of Cholmondeley is the granddaughter of Lady Elizabeth Lambert. Photo: @Dave M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

The Marchioness of Cholmondeley was born on 15th March 1984. Rose Hanbury's age in early 2022 is 37 years, 23 years younger than her husband, David. Her parents are Timothy Hanbury, a web designer and Emma Hanbury, a fashion designer. Lady Elizabeth Lambert, the daughter of the 10th Earl of Cavan, is her grandmother.

Education

Hanbury attended Stowe School. She was a boarder at the prestigious facility. The Marchioness later enrolled at Open University for her degree.

Rose Hanbury's husband and children

Rose Hanbury and David Rocksavage (pictured) tied the knot in 2009 and have three kids together. Photo: @David M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

Rose tied the knot with David Rocksavage, the seventh Marquess of Cholmondeley, in 2009. She was 25 years old at the time. After the marriage, she earned the title of Marchioness of Cholmondeley. The couple has three kids together.

Their twins Oliver Timothy George, Lord of Cholmondeley, and Alexander Hugh George, Earl of Rocksavage were born in 2010. Rose Hanbury's daughter is called Lady Iris Marina. The family resides at the Houghton Hall estate in Norfolk, close to Prince William and Kate's country home Anmer Hall. David inherited the estimated £112 million estate in 1990, including the Cholmondeley Castle in Cheshire.

Rose Hanbury's affair

British tabloids reported in 2019 about an alleged affair between the Marchioness and Prince William. Photo: @furqantsiddiqui

Source: Instagram

In 2019, reports emerged accusing Prince William of cheating on Kate Middleton with the Marchioness, who used to be her close friend and neighbour. He had an affair when Kate was pregnant with their third child, Prince Louis. The Prince and the Duchess of Cambridge brushed off the narrative as false and took legal action against British tabloids.

The scandal did not affect the couples' marriages, and things cooled down for a few years. However, the Rose Hanbury and Prince William affair resurfaced online in late December 2021. Journalist Alex Tiffin brought up the topic on Twitter when replying to a tweet about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Kate and Rose grew close because of their charity work with East Anglia's Children Hospice. The Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley regularly attend major royal functions alongside Kate and William. The couples were photographed together in January 2020 at a Sandringham church amidst the affair allegations.

Rose Hanbury's career

Before becoming the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, she had a well-established career as a model. Her company was Storm Models, which also represented supermodel Kate Moss. The Marchioness also worked in parliament as a political researcher for Conservative MP Michael Gove.

Rose Hanbury's net worth

Her independent fortune is not known. However, the Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley have a combined net worth of about £112 million. Most of their wealth is inherited, but they also run successful ventures.

Where is Rose Hanbury now?

She continues to be a dedicated mother and wife. The Marchioness of Cholmondeley lives with her family at the Houghton Hall estate in Norfolk, and she is active in charity work.

Is Rose Hanbury still married?

She is still the wife of David Rocksavage, the seventh Marquess of Cholmondeley. The couple was not affected by the rumoured Prince William affair.

Rose Hanbury's images

The Marchioness of Cholmondeley knows how to dress for the occasion. Here are a few snaps that showcase her fashionable sense of style.

Former model

The Marchioness of Cholmondeley once worked as a model. Photo: @Nick Harvey

Source: Getty Images

She worked as a model in her 20s. She was signed to Storm Models, the same company that represented Kate Moss.

Rose Hanbury's wedding dress

Rose was named the best-dressed guest at Kate and William's royal wedding. Photo: @Cromwell606

Source: Twitter

Rose Hanbury's wedding pictures taken during Kate and Williams nuptials were stunning and stole the show. She was even named the best-dressed guest at the royal wedding in 2011

Close ties to the British royal family

Rose Hanbury and Kate Middleton have been friends for over a decade. Photo: @celebitchyofficial

Source: Instagram

Rose and Kate Middle hang out in a similar circle of friends, which brought them close. Her grandmother Lady Elizabeth Lambert was also a close friend of Queen Elizabeth II and was the bridesmaid at hers and Prince Philip's nuptials in 1947.

Rose Hanbury is now a global celebrity, thanks to her alleged affair with the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William. Although the royals were able to cool the scandal by prohibiting the British tabloids from further publication in 2019, the situation is different with the American press.

