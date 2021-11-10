Bella Hadid, the modelling sister of the iconic Gigi Hadid, has recently caused a stir on Instagram with her public support of Willow Smith in the fight against mental health issues. The stunning fashionista uploaded candid photos of herself in tears, along with the sentiment that many are battling with self-love and that we should be more supportive of each other.

In 2016, Bella Hadid received Model of the Year at the Daily Front Row's Fashion Los Angeles Awards and Model of the Year at the GQ Men of the Year Awards. Photo by Andreas Rentz

Source: Getty Images

We are used to seeing the gorgeous starlet on the runway wearing Marc Jacobs, Chanel, or Tommy Hilfiger, but we recently got a glimpse of her tear-stained face instead. Find out what left the beautiful Bella bawling with Briefly.

Bella Hadid's profile

Full name: Isabella Khair Hadid

Nickname: Bella

Bella Famous for: Model who recently went public about mental health issues

Gender: Female

Female Place of birth: Washington, D.C., United States

Washington, D.C., United States Date of birth: 9 October 1996

9 October 1996 Zodiac: Libra

Libra Bella Hadid's age: 25 in 2021

25 in 2021 Current residence: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Palestinian-Jordanian/Dutch

Palestinian-Jordanian/Dutch Religion: Islam

Islam Sexuality: Straight

Straight Boyfriend: Abel Tesfaye aka ' The Weeknd'

Abel Tesfaye aka ' children: none

none Parents: Yolanda and Mohamed

Yolanda and Mohamed Siblings: Gigi, Anwar, Alana and Marielle

Gigi, Anwar, Alana and Marielle Bella Hadid's height: 1,75 m

1,75 m Weight: 55 kg

55 kg Body Measurements : 34-26-34

: 34-26-34 Eye colour: Blue-green

Blue-green Hair colour: Brown (dyed); Blonde (natural)

Brown (dyed); Blonde (natural) School: Parsons School of Design

Parsons School of Design Occupation: Model

Model Awards: " Model of the Year " in 2016

" " in 2016 Bella Hadid's net worth: $25million

$25million Instagram: @bellahadid

@bellahadid Facebook: BellaHadid

BellaHadid Twitter: @bellahadid

@bellahadid TikTok: babybella777

The Hadid genes seem to be perfect for creating stunning models- here, Bella can be seen alongside sister Gigi and mother Yolanda Hadid. Photo by Stephane Cardinale

Source: Getty Images

The Hadid family

Born on 9 October 1996 in Washington DC, this young beauty became part of a family of seven. Bella Hadid's siblings include Gigi and Anwar, and her half-sisters from her father's side, Alana and Marielle.

Bella and her sister, Gigi Hadid, followed in their Dutch mother, Yolanda's footsteps, as she too was a successful model. Her father, Mohamed, is Palestinian-Jordanian and works in real estate, and this sizeable family grew up together on a ranch in Santa Barbara, California.

Bella attended the Parsons School of Design but dropped out before graduating to focus more extensively on her modelling career.

Trouble for Bella Hadid! In July 2014, she was charged with a DUI. Her driver's license was revoked for a year, and she was placed on six months of probation. Photo by Edward Berthelot

Source: Getty Images

The early days of modelling

Hadid debuted her modelling career at the tender age of 16 with a commercial for Flynn Skye. She went on to work as a model for several well-known fashion houses, including Diane von Furstenberg, Marc Jacobs, Chanel, Balmain, and Tommy Hilfiger. She has since graced the covers of publications such as 'Seventeen,' 'Elle,' 'Teen Vogue,' and 'Vogue Australia.' In addition, she has also created her own fashion apparel brand, Robert Riley's.

In August 2014, she signed with IMG Models and walked for Desigual at New York Fashion Week and Balmain at the Paris Fashion Week. She also made her first music video appearance in 2014 with Jesse Jo Stark, and she graced the front cover for the first time with Jalouse Magazine.

In December 2015, she made her Chanel breakthrough on the runway of the Métiers d'Art show in Rome.

Hadid supported her boyfriend, Abel, by appearing in the music video for The Weeknd's song, "In the Night." Photo by Donato Sardella

Source: Getty Images

Is Bella Hadid in a relationship?

Bella Hadid's boyfriend, Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, is a Canadian musician better known as The Weeknd. Their rocky relationship began in 2015, but unfortunately, the pair called it quits the following year.

After a very public relationship with Selena Gomez, Abel returned to Bella's side in 2017, only to leave again in 2019 due to "conflicting schedules." Rumour has it that this gorgeous couple has since reunited, but nothing has been made official yet.

Mental health awareness

Bella Hadid's Instagram recently blew up after the model made a grand statement regarding mental health awareness on Tuesday, 9 November 2021. This was in reaction to Willow Smith's post about her own feelings of inadequacy. Bella stated that she shared Willow's sentiments, that many people are battling with self-worth, and that the young starlet should not feel alone in her battle.

The stunning model admits to having struggled with depression and anxiety since she was a youngster. Bella Hadid's photos of herself in tears can be found alongside her response, with the statement:

"This is pretty much my everyday, every night. For a few years now."

Bella Hadid also said that she's experienced "enough breakdowns and burnouts" to realize that understanding your traumas, triggers, and happiness may help you better manage your mental wellness.

Bella bravely posted these heartbreaking photos with the caption: "Sometimes all you've gotta hear is that you're not alone." Photo: @bellsource Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

What surgery did Bella Hadid have?

Seeing as she has never confirmed that she has been under the knife, Bella Hadid's cosmetic surgeries are all speculative.

'People think I got all this surgery or did this or that... I'm scared of putting fillers into my lips. I wouldn't want to mess up my face."

Dr Julian De Silva carried out facial mapping research on Bella's teenage photos. According to the report, she did not have the petite nose, chiselled cheekbones, and feline eyes that she has today. It also seems apparent that the fashion icon has recently had a facelift.

Some fans suspect that her inability to admit that she has undergone reconstructive surgery has amplified her alleged body dysmorphic disorder (BDD), which subsequently contributed to Bella Hadid's breakdowns.

Bella Hadid's net worth stands at an estimated $25 million in 2021, proving that hard work, dedication and striking features certainly do pay off. Photo by Samir Hussein

Source: Getty Images

We commend Bella Hadid on her bravery for opening up about her mental health issues and showing the world that she, too, is only human regardless of her celebrity status. In proud support of the young Willow Smith, she posted less-than-flattering selfies of herself on social media in an attempt to end the stigma surrounding mental health issues.

Source: Briefly.co.za