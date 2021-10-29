Family Feud: Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Call It Quits Over Fight With Model's Mom

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have reportedly called it quits following an alleged fight with the supermodel's mom

Gigi's mother Yolanda has alleged that the singer and her daughter's baby daddy striked her during an argument recently

Social media users from across the world shared mixed views on their faves' break-up after the news broke online late on Thursday

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have called it quits. The two superstars are no longer an item, according to recent reports.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have ended their relationship. Image: @gigihadid, @zayn

Source: Instagram

The supermodel and the popular musician apparently ended their relationship after the singer had a fight with Yolanda, Gigi's mom. Sources close to the former young couple confirmed their break-up to PEOPLE.

Gigi and Zayn have a little daughter together named Khai. Reports suggest that Yolanda was considering taking legal action against Zayn for allegedly striking her. Zayn has dismissed all the allegations levelled against him by his former bae's mom.

MSN reports that Zayn's sis, Waliyha has also jumped to her brother's defence following the allegations by Yolanda.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Zayn took to Twitter on Thursday to post a cryptic statement after the news broke that he and Gigi's mom had a fight.

Tweeps took to his comment section to share their thoughts on his post. Check out some of their comments below:

@hoyaIab commented:

"You are a great parent, I hope people will get this into their heads."

@zayn_brain wrote:

"You are one of the kindest souls around Zayn. I’m sorry for the troubles you’ve gone through and challenges that are going on. You are an incredible father for this and we are so proud of you!! Wishing good things for you and your family."

@shane67278060 said:

"Yet the dude hits women.....yeah really good guy."

@Robbiedp1987 commented:

"Yolanda is the grandmother and she should have the right to see her. That been said if it was the RHOB kinda thing then no. It still doesn't give him a right to hit her."

@icalledmycora added:

"Just because she's the gran doesn't give her any right. Toxic family members deserve to but cut off."

Will Smith trends as Jada Pinkett shares intimate details about their sex life

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Will Smith trended again on social media after his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith shared intimate details about their marriage. This time around, the actress took it too far and discussed their sex life on her show Red Table Talk on Wednesday, 27 October.

Will and Jada tied the knot more than 23 years ago and just recently, Jada has been dropping major files about their union on her show. On the latest episode, she and her guests discussed the challenges of maintaining a good sex life, according to E! News.

Social media users from across the globe have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Jada discussing her sex life with the Hollywood superstar on such a public platform.

Source: Briefly.co.za