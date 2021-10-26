A young South African woman is making the country proud and proving that hard work does pay off

Sithabile Mazibuke recently opened up her own ice-cream bar, serving decadent and delicious sweet treats

Saffas are all for her determination and rushed to the comments section to congratulate her and share words of advice

Newcastle's own Sithabile Mazibuko wowed Mzansi with her entrepreneurial drive and her absolutely divine ice-creams. Pictures of her treats have South Africans drooling as they head into summer.

It's not hard to see Mazibuko as an inspiration as she literally "started from the bottom" and took the steps needed to pursue her dream and rake in the cash. Fear and doubt are expected but that didn't stop this powerhouse as she used the little resources she had to open her business.

Images of her ice-creams had social media buzzing as people flooded to the comments section on a post shared by Briefly News to show support or find out where they can get their sweet treat.

Sithabile Mazibuko from Newcastle opened her own ice-cream bar and Mzanzi is here for it. Image: @kasieconomy

Source: Twitter

Take a look at the post below:

Briefly News compiled a few of the comments left on the viral post.

Aviwe Mbiko said:

"Holy moly ice-cream ninani. Love that thing. Good luck and all the best. Don't give up no matter what."

Anne Mhindurwa shared

"All the best African queen, you will succeed for taking a stand instead of complaining."

Johnson Gaqavu wrote:

"There will always be fear, do you girl, and don't look back!"

Faith Ndandani commented:

"The best thing ever is starting your own business. Power to you girl."

Sfiso Popoli added:

"Good work. Let us support her business."

