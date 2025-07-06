Orlando Pirates new head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has hit back at critics who cast doubts over his appointment as the Buccaneers' manager ahead of next season.

The Moroccan manager was named as the Sea Robbers head coach last month and comes in as the replacement for Jose Riveiro who decided to leave the Premmier Soccer League giants for Egyptian Premier League champions Al Ahly this summer.

Ouaddou hits out at doubters over Pirates appointment

In a recent interview, as per FARPost, Ouaddou addressed those doubting his appointment as new Pirates boss, as it's such a big club in the South African league after previously managing Marumo Gallants.

"People often ask, ‘What has this coach won? He lacks experience—how can he lead such a big club?’ But for me, competence matters more than experience," he said.

"You might find someone who has been coaching for 20 years and hasn’t achieved anything.

"On the other hand, some young coaches are highly competent, hungry for success, and driven to win.

"It's the same with players, you could have someone with 15 years of experience and no trophies, while a 16-year-old with exceptional talent might be the one who helps you win the league.

"So what do you do, go with experience, or go with ability? That’s why I often find the experience-versus-competence debate a bit confusing."

Ouaddou hails Riveiro's work at Pirates

Despite his confidence, the former Marumo Gallants coach admitted the road ahead won't be easy. He also took a moment to recognize the strong foundation laid by his predecessor, Jose Riveiro.

"This is a huge challenge, but the club is well structured," Ouaddou said. "They’ve done excellent work in recent years, and the goal now is to build on that progress. Credit must go to Riveiro; he’s a fantastic coach and a great person who did an outstanding job.

"I also appreciate the board for the support they gave him throughout. We’re now at the end of a five-year cycle, and I’m ready for the next chapter."

Source: Briefly News