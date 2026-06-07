A Western Cape primary school warmed hearts across South Africa after posting a TikTok of learners dressed as grandparents on 30 May 2026. Riverlands Primary School, about 15 kilometres outside Malmesbury, hosted “Ouma en Oupa Dag” for its learners. South Africans watching online could not get enough.

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Screenshots taken from the clip. Images: @riverlandsprimary

Source: TikTok

The school shared the clip of young children decked out in floral dresses and grandparent-inspired outfits. The little ones threw themselves into the theme completely. The comment section filled up fast with warmth and laughter from across the country.

Mzansi had a lot to say

One viewer said anyone who could not smile while watching was clearly going through a tough time. Another singled out the child in the floral dress and pink outfit as the one who nailed it. A third commenter joked that the two children at the back should just get married already.

Riverlands Primary is a no-fee public school serving a rural community outside Malmesbury. The school provides education and community programmes for over 400 learners in the Western Cape. Sometimes a group of small children in grandparent clothes is all South Africa needs to brighten up the day.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

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Source: Briefly News