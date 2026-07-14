Mornay Botha broke down the key reasons Afrikaner refugee applicants in America are receiving letters of ineligibility

He explained that applicants must convincingly articulate a credible fear of future persecution, not just prove past harm

Those already rejected were urged to move on with their daily lives as there is currently no way to appeal the decisions

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A local man who moved to the US shared a video clarifying the reasons for refugee rejections. Image: Mornay Botha

Source: Facebook

A South African man living in the United States has stepped forward to explain why many Afrikaner applicants are being turned away from the US refugee programme. Mornay Botha, a Facebook content creator, posted a video on 13 July 2026 addressing the wave of rejection letters that have left many Afrikaners confused and disheartened.

Why applications are falling short

Mornay is clear that the rejections are not only because applicants are dishonest or have bad records. He said many people with clean backgrounds are being turned away for one specific reason: they failed to clearly explain a credible fear of future persecution during their interviews. He stressed that applicants do not need to have survived an attack or provide proof of past violence. What matters is that they can convincingly explain why they believe they may be at risk of harm later. Vague or rehearsed answers, he warned, are not enough to satisfy the programme's requirements.

A tough-love message for the rejected

For those who have already received rejection letters, Botha delivered a frank reality check. With no current appeal process available, he urged rejected applicants to stop holding out for a reversal that may never come. Selling belongings or putting life on hold while hoping for a different outcome is not a viable plan. His advice was straightforward: get back to work, stabilise finances and focus on rebuilding daily routines in South Africa.

Watch Mornay Botha's full breakdown in the Facebook reel below:

Afrikaners respond to the advice

The video resonated strongly within the Afrikaner community online, drawing hundreds of likes and more than a hundred comments from people seeking clarity on the programme.

User @Tia Van Loggerenberg said:

"Thank you very much, Mornay. I appreciate you keeping us updated. Good luck there."

User @Martin van der Nest shared:

"Four of our people flew last Monday, and they were very well received; the woman already has work a day after arrival."

User @Susan Thirion commented:

"This is a golden opportunity to try and see what happens."

User @Marcus Volschenk suggested:

"Good Morning. Just a suggestion. The people who have been rejected should perhaps consider going to Orania? You have nothing to lose?"

User @Hans Britz asked:

"Just a question. Can you be in the USA to look for a refugee?"

3 Briefly News articles about Afrikaners in America

An Afrikaner farmer who relocated to America showed off his quiet town before revealing his cosy apartment and his wife, who was busy doing her makeup.

American grocery store workers confronted two Afrikaner men and accused them of using an illegal substance in the aisles before telling them to go back to their country.

An Afrikaner farmer living in America gave his followers a tour of his massive home, a beautiful four-bedroom house and his ride.

Source: Briefly News