Two South African Afrikaner men faced a shocking confrontation at an American store when two workers verbally attacked them

The workers accused the men of sniffing an illegal substance and forced them to perform a sobriety test in front of other shoppers

South Africans online were divided in their reactions, with some expressing outrage and others drawing parallels to apartheid

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Two local men experienced a highly distressing verbal altercation while visiting a store in the United States. Image: @PulseXZA

Source: Twitter

Two South African men had a distressing experience at an American retail store when two workers verbally attacked them and demanded they return to their country. The incident was shared on X by @PulseXZA on 6 July 2026 and quickly drew the attention of many viewers.

The call for the South African man to go home

The two Afrikaner men were confronted by store workers who accused them of sniffing an illegal substance in one of the aisles. The workers then forced the men to perform a walk-and-turn sobriety test on the shop floor. During the confrontation, one of the workers also mocked the second man, calling him a woman and referring to him as the other man's spouse.

Watch the X confrontation video that left Mzansi stunned:

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South Africans discuss the shocking encounter

The video split opinion sharply on social media. Some viewers were outraged, while others felt the men should have expected such when they moved to America.

User @Rocky221577 wrote:

"The fact that these white men still do it proves how truly dumb some people are."

User @LadyMpopi said:

"In a foreign land, you behave. Something the people that are crying xenophobia in SA never learned."

User @lydia_viljoen asked:

"Why target South Africans that have nothing to do with March and March?"

User @GriffinForGold

"This is terrible. South Africans are being mocked in America by Americans."

User @NoSpinZA asked:

"Are Americans also saying ‘mabahambe’? (they must go) "

User @AlphBaso said:

"This is harassment for likes and nonsense like that; it's actually pathetic."

3 Briefly News articles about Afrikaners in America

A South African Afrikaner family who emigrated to Texas has shared a heartwarming glimpse of their peaceful life abroad, leaving many viewers wishing to trade places with them.

An Afrikaner farmer living in America gave his followers a tour of his massive home, a beautiful four-bedroom house and his ride.

An Afrikaner farmer who relocated to America showed off his quiet town before revealing his cosy apartment and his wife, who was busy doing her makeup.

Source: Briefly News