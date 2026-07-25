A South African woman went viral on TikTok after showing off her stylish outfits coordinated to match her PEP store work uniform

TikToker @retharemo96 posted the photos on 9 July 2026, captioning them as bringing a fashion show to the working environment

Viewers flooded the comments calling her stunning and praising her sense of style

A South African woman who works at PEP has captured hearts online by proving that a retail uniform does not have to hold back your personal style. TikToker @retharemo96 posted a photo series on 9 July 2026 showing off her carefully put-together work looks. She wore a blue striped shirt layered under a black vest, paired with a denim maxi skirt and black loafers, finishing the look with a quilted mini bag.

PEP employee showed off the outfits she styled for work. Image: @retharemo96

Source: TikTok

What caught people's attention was how deliberately she styled her outfits to complement the PEP brand colours. Her followers quickly recognised her workplace and celebrated her for it.

The young lady @retharemo96 shared an album of her work outfits, which was a hit with many. The warmth in the reactions made it clear she had already built a loyal audience who were thrilled to see her shine. See the TikTok photos that started it all:

SA applauds PEP worker

Mzansi showed up for @retharemo96. Many praised the PEP employee's sense of style. Read the comments below:

@didiey.m0🦄 wrote:

"i'II knew I'd seen you somewhere. You're beautiful, sis."

@Beauty❤️💦 said:

"You stunning ❤️"

@Rifiloe Pink Modison ☺ commented:

"That's the PEP near you."

@🔥Leig'Leighboo🩷 wrote:

"Ohhhh take me back to those days ❤️"

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Source: Briefly News