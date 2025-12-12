A woman showed workers on the job who were having fun to an amapiano song

The lady posted about the two men who stole the show with their dance moves

Many people were thoroughly amused after seeing the men who were doing the most to a big hit

In a video posted on TikTok, a woman was impressed by the dancing men. The lady showed the workers who were having the time of their lives at work.

Men danced to amapiano at work in a TikTok video. Image: @simmylindokuhlent

The TikTok post of the fun workers received over a million likes. Many people commented on the video of the happy workers.

A TikTok by @simmylindokuhlent shows two contractors who are having fun to a trendy amapiano song. The workers were on beat as they executed their moves to the catchy hit. The men took turns showing off their cool dance moves.

Amapiano is a beloved South African genre. Image: Juliano Astc

South Africa amused by dancing workers

Many people thought that the man in the video by @simmylindokuhlent deserves all the praise for the fun dance. Online users were stunned by the men. Watch the video and read people's comments about their impromptu dance below:

PfareloM commented:

"South Africa is not for the weak, you’ve to check your surroundings always 😹💔"

Thaso enjoyed the dance moves:

"In my head I’m dancing like the one in the blue overall 😅🔥🕺🏽"

enduruthabelo wrote:

"De’guy wa yellow beanie issa retired skhothane😂🔥, I just can't prove it but..💯"

Morare_M enjoyed the video:

"You and them made my day 🥺😂. I was crying the whole morning 😩"

Fundiswa KaGagase Somdyala added:

"It's 5 am, it’s a Friday, watching this video for the third time, I need my mood to be on 1000‼️‼️🤞🏽🤞🏽💯💯 also it's the Girl hyping them for me😭"

Fajuju_Matumba joked:

"Rumours say they are still working even now because they didn’t finish the job during the day since they were vibing 😅😅😅"

Sheldon Vermaak added:

"No one enjoys their work more than the general workers, these people are always happy 😃:

Suli_ZeE added:

"Not the camera woman being a secret hype man 🤣"

Lebaka wrote:

"They probably saw you, boys like showing off their dance moves."

kgatlhiso_rdt3 joked about the men:

"I understand they are on duty, but nkaba rekela six (I'd buy them beer.)😂🤣😂this is beautiful to watch."

SoLindo Ngoma wrote:

"You cannot buy happiness 🤞🤣bakuphi ngcela ukubathengela ilunch (Where are they? I want to buy them lunch.)"

MrMega added to the hype over the men:

"It's your duty now to follow them everywhere they work sisi. please! We want more and more of this."

iser83679025763 wanted more:

"🔥Now you must follow them to their next job because we want more videos 🫣😅😂🤣"

Čhöłå 🦋💦❄️💙 joked about their moves:

"Not him trying peanuts signature dance move 😭🤣"

Source: Briefly News